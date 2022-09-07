Apple launches new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and second generation AirPods Pro

After months of rumours and speculation, we finally have all the answers to what Tim Cook and his team at Apple have been waiting to launch this autumn. The full lineup includes four new iPhone 14 models, three new Apple Watches and the second generation of AirPods Pro.

So here’s everything you need to know about the launch in Cupertino, including a breakdown of all the latest tech as well as availability and pricing.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Picture: Apple.

Now featuring an Always-On display, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island

“Our customers count on their iPhone every day, and with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’re delivering more advancements than any other iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro introduces a camera system that empowers every user — from the casual user to the professional — to take their best photos and video, and innovative new technologies like the Always-On display and the Dynamic Island, which offer new interactions for notifications and activities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet.”

New display design

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone.

The advanced display also brings the same peak HDR brightness level as Pro Display XDR, and the highest outdoor peak brightness in a smartphone: up to 2000 nits, which is twice as bright as iPhone 13 Pro.

New cameras

Apple iPhone 14 Pro new rear cameras with 48MP main camera sensor: Picture: Apple.

Upgrades include a new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels. An improved Telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom. A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

A new Adaptive True Tone flash that has been completely redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length.

A new Action mode for a smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

Cinematic mode is now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps along with Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centres staffed by Apple-trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, providing a sense of security when hiking or camping off the grid. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

Pricing and Availability

iPhone 14 Pro (€1339) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (€1489) will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with pre-orders beginning on Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Picture: Apple.

A new, larger 6.7-inch size joins the popular 6.1-inch design, featuring a new dual-camera system, Crash Detection, a smartphone industry-first safety service with Emergency SOS via satellite and the best battery life on iPhone according to Apple.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and Photonic Engine for improved low-light performance.

Pricing and Availability

You can pre-order iPhone 14 (€1029) and iPhone 14 Plus (€1179) on Friday, September 9, with iPhone 14 availability beginning Friday, September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7.

Apple Watch Ultra - essential tool for essentially anything

Apple Watch Ultra: Picture: Apple.

Apple today announced Apple Watch Ultra with a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. New features include up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power level can increase battery life to up to 60 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra also brings three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Bigger, Brighter, and Stronger

The new Retina display, which is up to 2000 nits — 2x brighter than any Apple Watch display yet. The new Action button in high-contrast international orange is easily customised for instant access to a variety of features.

It has three built-in microphones that use an adaptive beamforming algorithm to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds including wind noise-reduction algorithms, as well as machine learning, to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls.

Endurance Sports and Elite Athletes

Apple Watch Ultra — Three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean Band. Picture: Apple.

For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms. Apple Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users with the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing.

Apple Watch Ultra has enough battery life for most users to complete a long-course triathlon, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and full marathon at 26.2 miles.

Explorers

Compass Waypoints are a quick and convenient way to mark a location or point of interest directly in the app. Pressing the Action button or tapping the Compass Waypoint icon drops a waypoint that can be edited by tapping the icon that appears.

Backtrack uses GPS data to create a path showing where the user has been, which is useful if they get lost or disoriented and need help retracing their steps. It can also turn on automatically in the background when off the grid.

An 86-decibel siren is designed for emergencies, should users become lost or injured, and can help draw attention to a location.

The on-wrist operating temperature was designed to help explore the most extreme and remote locations, from freezing cold mountains at -4° F (-20° C) to the blazing desert heat at 131° F (55° C). Apple Watch Ultra is certified to the relevant aspects of MIL-STD-810H, used for military equipment and popular among rugged equipment manufacturers.

Ocean and Water Sports Enthusiasts

Apple Watch Ultra is designed for water sports, including extreme activities like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, along with recreational scuba diving to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app.

To support these underwater adventures, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100. Apple Watch Ultra is also certified to EN13319, which is an internationally recognised standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges that are relied upon by recreational divers around the world.

Additional Features

Apple Watch Ultra features a unique two-sensor design that reduces bias from the outside environment and the body itself. Utilising the new capabilities, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates, which can be helpful for family planning. Temperature sensing also enables improved period predictions for users who menstruate.

Using two new motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, Apple Watch can detect a severe car crash with Crash Detection. When Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with emergency contacts.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can order Apple Watch Ultra today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.

Apple Watch Ultra is €999.

Apple Watch SE — Second generation

Apple Watch SE: Picture: Apple.

The redesigned Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience at a new starting price. The second generation of Watch SE comes with the new temperature sensing for women’s health as well as crash detection and low power mode.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8, aluminum in starlight colour. Picture: Apple.

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available across a range of case finishes, colours, and band types to fit a variety of personal styles. Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminium and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and is compatible with all bands. Aluminium case colours for Apple Watch Series 8 include starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED, while the stainless steel case offers silver, graphite, and gold. With Apple Watch Studio, Apple Watch Series 8 can be paired with any available band in the same collection.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at €499 and Apple Watch SE starts at €299. Order now for delivery from September 16.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

AirPods Pro 2nd gen with lanyard loop: Picture: Apple.

The second generation of AirPods Pro uses a new H2 chip. AirPods Pro feature major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — while also offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

Now, users can control media playback and turn up the volume without using another device. With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments.

AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation.

You can now charge AirPods Pro with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable.

All-New Charging Case

AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant and includes a lanyard loop. With the new Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions. The charging case also has a built-in speaker to deliver louder tones, so it’s even easier to locate.

Pricing and Availability

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order for €299 from apple.com/store starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.