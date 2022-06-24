Philips Hue combines design, flexibility, and control with new lights and accessories

New Philips Hue lighting devices were launched by Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), giving homeowners even more customisation, control, and flexibility. Philips Hue recently introduced two innovative firsts: the first portable, rechargeable lamp intended for indoor and outdoor use, as well as the first fully customisable track lighting with its own range of lights.

A new smart switch in sleek black or white brings intuitive dimming for the first time by turning the switch’s dial. It also includes the ability to set scenes and assign rooms with each of its four buttons. With daily wellbeing in mind, a new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app brings a personalised and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom. The automation is designed to give users the sensation of waking up outdoors under a vast morning sky. It’s complemented by a new gradient lamp designed for the bedside.

By rotating the switch's dial, a new smart switch in stylish black or white enables intuitive dimming for the first time. Each of its four buttons can also be used to assign rooms and arrange settings. A new Wake up automation in the Philips Hue app adds a customised and natural Sunrise effect to the bedroom with everyday wellbeing in mind. The automation is designed to make customers feel as though they are waking up outside under a wide morning sky. A brand-new bedside gradient lamp completes the look.

Design and customise smart lighting like never before

Philips Hue Perifo track lighting system. Picture: Signify

Perifo is a new line from Philips Hue that comprises individual rails that fit together to make a fully customisable track. To have complete control over how your home is lit, you can design the track's layout, length, and lighting components. The accompanying power supply unit can be used to connect the track to an existing wire or a normal outlet after mounting it to the wall or ceiling.

To establish the tone for each occasion and create a distinctive design element, you can mix your preferred colour-capable spotlights, pendants, light bars, and light tubes in a single Perifo track.

Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp. Picture: Signify

With the new Philips Hue Go portable table lamp is a foldable table lamp with a silicone grip and is made for both indoor and outdoor use, making it simple to transport wherever you need light. The integrated charging station should make it simple to recharge the Hue Go portable table light, which has a battery life of up to 48 hours. The lamp's button allows you to cycle through pre-programmed light scenes to generate the ideal ambience, whether you're reading in bed or eating supper on the patio.

Set and adjust light scenes instantly and effortlessly

Finally, Philips Hue introduces a new smart accessory, the Philips Hue Tap dial switch — giving users even more personalised control of their smart lights around the home. Press a button to immediately select or modify any lighting scene. The Tap dial also has an easy-to-use dimming control; the dial's speed determines how quickly or slowly your smart lights dim or brighten. The switch also has a modern, matte style in either black or white that blends well with any decor in the house. It can also be placed magnetically on any metal surface or used as a convenient remote control.

Availability

Philips Hue Perifo rail black or white (End of Summer 2022) €49.99 - €89.99

Philips Hue Perifo connectors black or white (End of Summer 2022) €19.99 - €29.99

Philips Hue Perifo PSU wall or ceiling (End of Summer 2022) €99.99

Philips Hue Perifo track lights (End of Summer 2022) €119.99 - €299.99

Philips Hue Go portable table lamp (End of Summer 2022) €149.99

Philips Hue Signe gradient table oak (available June 21) €239.99

Philips Hue Signe gradient floor oak (available June 21) €349.99

For more information, see Philips Hue