Nebula Solar Portable projector is incredibly versatile

Portable projectors are incredibly versatile for those with small apartments, camper vans, motorhomes or just for a summer's night out in the back garden. I’ve been testing the Anker Nebula Solar Portable projector for this long-term review and have loved being able to use it in all sorts of places, thanks to its built-in battery.

Design

Nebula Solar Portable. Picture Noel Campion.

The Nebula Solar Portable is not as light and as portable as some of its competitors but at 192.25 x 192 x 58.65mm 1.302 kg it’s easy to transport or move from room to room. The flat top and bottom make it easy to fit in a rucksack or store away in luggage.

Nebula Solar Portable features HDR and 400 ANSI lumens. Picture Noel Campion.

On the base, there are two large rubber feet at the back while on the front is a large rubber pad that can swivel to tilt the screen upwards by up to 13 degrees. There’s also a ¼-inch tripod female thread that can be used on a standard tripod which makes getting the best viewing angle and level much easier.

Around the rear of the projector is the power button with a small indicator LED in the middle, HDMI 2.0 port, USB-A, a USB-C port for charging and an IR sensor for the remote control. The rear is all black with vertical fins that sit in front of the fans that gently hum (30db) and keeps the internals of the projector cool.

On the top is a red Nebula logo along with three touch buttons for + and - volume and mode selection.

One glaring omission is there’s no 3.5mm audio port but alternatively, you can connect the projector to Bluetooth speakers.

Features

Nebula Solar Portable comes with a remote control. Picture Noel Campion.

The Nebula Solar Portable has a native resolution of 1080p but includes support for 4K and HDR. It comes with built-in Android TV 9.0 and WiFi, 400 ANSI lumens (1,100 Lumen) and comes with a remote and an Anker PD 65W USB-C charger along with a cable in the box. While the native resolution is 1080p it can accept 4K inputs and upscales content to 4K by default with full support for HDR10 and HDCP 2.1 (copy protection used by 4K UHD discs). While this isn’t true native 4K the image does look slightly better than standard 1080p.

The automatic focus and keystone correction is brilliant and makes using the projector on go so much easier. You can manually focus too via the remote control but I never found the need to.

Nebula Solar Portable can be used on a screen up to 120-inches. Picture Noel Campion.

The digital zoom can go from 100% down to 70% and allows you to move the projector further away from the screen while still filling it.

The built-in 3W speakers are fine for most things including movies in a pinch but it’s well worth pairing it with an external Bluetooth speaker for a more powerful and fuller sound. There's also a Bluetooth speaker option, which enables you to use the projector as a speaker for other devices.

Nebula Solar Portable features a full-size HDMI 2.0 port. Picture Noel Campion.

The bulb is rated for 30,000 hours which is decades of typical use for a portable projector like this one. The Solar supports side-by-side or vertical 3D modes but I didn’t have the glasses or will to test it.

Throw ratio: 120-inches at 3.18m distance; 100-inches at 2.66m distance; 80-inches at 2.12m distance; 60-inches at 1.6m distance; 40-inches at 1.06m distance

Software

The Solar Portable uses Android TV with support for the Google PlayStore. Unfortunately, not all apps will work perfectly on this version of Android TV. Impressively, TG4, All4, RTE and Virgin Player all work great and as expected.

Streaming apps such as Dinsney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube all work great too but Netlfix has to be side loaded using the Nebula app and is only the mobile version. You have to switch the remote into mouse mode or use the Nebula app on your phone to move a cursor around the screen to navigate the app which is a real shame.

This is a Netflix problem and is a common issue on other projectors I’ve tried. I found the best solution is to use an Amazon Firestick, Google TV or Apple TV as an alternative.

The projector has Chromecast built-in but for some reason when I tried to cast to it from Netflix on my phone it didn’t show up and yet it did when I tried casting from YouTube. Again, clearly an issue for Netflix to resolve.

Battery power

Nebula Solar Portable comes with a 65W PD charger. Picture Noel Campion.

One of the biggest features of the Solar Portable is the large battery that can run up to three hours on a single charge which is more than the typical 1.5 hours from most portable projectors. The ability to run the Solar Portable on battery power makes it incredibly versatile. However, it does dim the brightness to achieve this time and if you manually set the brightness to the maximum setting you’ll only get 1.5 hours. I found a single charge more than enough for a nights viewing and if I ran out of juice, I was able to supplement the battery with a large capacity PD power bank.

Image quality

I used a 43-inch and 100-inch screen to test the Solar Portable. I was impressed at the quality of the image on the 43-inch screen which displayed excellent details including in the shadows. The colours were reasonably natural in normal mode and vibrant in vivid mode. Contrast and overall brightness were also impressive but for optimal viewing, it’s best to use it in a dark room.

While I was impressed with the results on the smaller 43-inch screen I was blown away by how impressive the image quality was on the 100-inch screen. Of course, you do lose a little brightness on the larger screen but image detail and resolution are stunning.

Verdict

The Nebula Solar Portable isn’t the cheapest portable or battery-powered projector around but if great image quality and stellar features matter to you the most then I can highly recommend it. The only real issue I had was with Netflix but adding a Firestick or similar streaming device via HDMI only enhances the experience. You can also hook up gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and laptops for additional functionality.

Anker Nebula Solar Portable €550 at Nebula