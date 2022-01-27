Tronsmart T6 Plus hits all the right notes

I love the outdoors and recently I’ve been testing the Tronsmart T6 Plus (upgraded edition) all the while looking forward to those summer days ahead. I didn’t use the original but I’ve been impressed with this latest version of Tronsmart's battery-powered Bluetooth speaker.

Design

Tronsmart T6 Plus with volume dial (Upgraded Edition). Pic: Noel Campion

My review unit is the black model but the T6 is also available in black and red. The tall cylindrical speaker is IPX6 rain and splash proof with a rugged design.

The top of the speaker features a volume dial with the Tronsmart logo and a blue LED light ring surrounding it. You turn the dial to change the volume but if you press down it will pause playback with a satisfying click. This can also be used to make and take calls.

Tronsmart T6 Plus port selection. Pic: Noel Campion

On the longitudinal axis are a set of buttons for back and forward playback as well as an EQ preset button that toggles between three equaliser and audio effects. There’s also an ‘M’ button for switching between Bluetooth, AUX and SD playback modes.

The power button below this also doubles for enabling Bluetooth pairing although the T6 also supports NFC for pairing android devices — iPhone users will have to do it the standard way. There’s also a rubber flap that protects a 3.5mm AUX jack, microSD card slot, a USB-C port for charging and a USB-A port for charging other devices such as phones from the internal 6,600mAh battery that can provide up to 15-hours of playback at 50% volume.

The rubber strip down the middle of the speaker that contains all of the controls continues out to both ends. The rest of the speaker is a continuous speaker grille with two separate 20w speakers facing opposite directions. This design allows the speaker to pump out 360-degree audio, filling the room with sound.

Sound quality

Tronsmart T6 Plus (Upgraded Edition). Pic: Noel Campion

This T6 Plus sounds really good. It’s also worth noting that you can pair two of them together in a stereo pair for up to 80w of total power.

The bass is powerful and there’s lots of clarity and detail in the mids and highs, even at lower volumes.

Verdict

Tronsmart's T6 Plus (upgraded edition) is large enough to give you a big sound while being small enough to carry with you anywhere. It’s packed with features and looks fantastic too.

Tronsmart T6 (upgraded edition) amazon.co.uk €83