France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google

Websites do not allow to users to refuse cookies as easily as it is to accept them
France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google

While Google and Facebook provided a virtual button to allow the immediate acceptance for cookies, there was no equivalent to refuse them as easily. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 09:50

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google a record €150m for making it difficult for internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies.

Meta Platforms' Facebook was also fined €60m for the same reason, the CNIL said.

"The CNIL has found that the facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com websites do not allow to refuse cookies as easily as it is to accept them", the watchdog said in a statement, also citing Google's video-streaming platform.

The authority said the two companies had three months to comply with its orders or face an extra penalty payment of €100,000 per day of delay.

These include the obligation for Google and Facebook to provide French internet users simpler tools for refusing cookies, in order to guarantee their consent.

The CNIL said that while Google and Facebook provided a virtual button to allow the immediate acceptance for cookies, there was no equivalent to refuse them as easily.

"People trust us to respect their right to privacy and keep them safe. We understand our responsibility to protect that trust and are committing to further changes and active work with the CNIL in light of this decision," a Google spokesperson said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

More in this section

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced
BBM plans Your BlackBerry dies today: End of an era for iconic handset
Social media stock Misinformation, mental health and the metaverse: A year in social media
<p>(Sony)</p>

Sony Vision-S 02 SUV shows technology firm is serious about becoming a car manufacturer

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices