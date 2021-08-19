Watch Phone Z1 from imoo, designed to keep your children safe

As parents, all we want to do is protect our children and the latest smartwatch imoo was designed to help you do just that.

The new imoo Watch Phone Z1 was developed specifically for children between the ages of 5-12 with an emphasis on safety and security.

Design

The Z1 is available in two different colour options — bamboo green and grapefruit red. The smartwatch has a square watch face with rounded corners with a rubber strap that features dual-holes for the buckle style clasp. I’m sure a velcro strap would have made it easier for younger children but the more traditional buckle clasp is less likely to open accidentally.

The body of the watch is made from hard plastic while the strap is rubber.

Around the back are four pogo-pins used to charge the watch. A charging cable is supplied but like most smartwatches and bands, this is proprietary and the only way to charge the watch. You’ll also find a power button on the back and this is the only button on the watch. The package includes a small plastic tool to prise open the small cover/SIM tray. For testing, I used a Vodafone nano-SIM which worked perfectly without any need for configuring.

Imoo says the Z1 was safety tested and has a quality assured build. The Z1 adopts skin-care and anti-radiation materials to avoid any health concerns. After many rounds of rigorous testing, the imoo Watch Phone Z1 also meets product safety and data security standards with the German TüV SüD WT-Mark safety certification.

The always-connected smartwatch

To really get the most from the Z1, you’ll need to install a nano-SIM to get 4G support for real-time video calls directly from the watch with no need for a phone. There are also chat features that include privacy and security to make communication safe using the preinstalled chat app. Communication is intended to be between parents or approved friends via the imoo app over Wi-Fi or the 4G network but it’s also possible to make calls directly via the dialler app on the watch. The call quality is surprisingly good and I could hear callers clearly from the speaker on the watch.

You can also track your children’s exact whereabouts via the app using the ‘located’ feature. I used an iPhone for testing and it gave to option to use either Apple or Google Maps. When you locate where the watch is on the map, you can choose to get directions to that spot using your chosen maps app. The app will also show you the battery level of the watch as well as tell you if it’s in motion or not.

The Z1 uses a built-in GPS and its best-in-class GDPR compliant location-based services with a reliable 4G LTE data connection, will ensure parents are kept up-to-date on the location of their loved ones. The location accuracy was reasonably accurate in my testing.

Another nice feature is the ability to find a lost watch through the app. Essentially, you put the watch into a lost mode which will lock it and then report its location when connected to a network. Of course, this means all features are disabled to protect privacy.

With notifications enabled, you will be notified when the battery of the watch is getting low and you can also have the app let you know when your child is leaving or returning home.

Features like class mode will ensure the watch won’t cause interruptions during class times. You can set these class times in the app as well as allow only calls from the watch to the parents during these times in case of an emergency.

Call quality is excellent but not private since it’s using the Z1s external speaker and there’s no option to use Bluetooth headphones.

Apps and UI

The Z1 uses a fairly simple system that is easy to navigate. It uses basic gestures like swipe up to unlock, swipe down to see notifications. There are only a handful of apps including a step counter, alarm clock, messages, dialling and stopwatch. You can also connect with friends nearby who also have a Z1 using the ‘Add Friends’ app.

For younger children, you can set the watch to auto-answer calls from parents or reject calls from everyone else. You can invite trusted family members or friends to join the family circle with the approval of the admin/parent of the watch with a QR code in the app. This allows that person to join the family group of ‘bound members’ to the family chat.

Camera

The inclusion of a front-facing camera on the watch makes HD video calls possible either by WiFi or 4G at any time. The 2MP 79° wide-angle, f/2.4 camera supports autofocus, producing high-quality video and images with 2 modes, Ultra HD and HD.

You can also use the camera to capture and store photos on the watch. However, there’s no way of sharing these photos or downloading them to your phone.

HD Retina Eye-Friendly Screen

The Z1 has a bright TFT display that is responsive to touch. It doesn’t have an always-on display option nor does it wake when you raise your wrist. This does save on battery but means you have to touch the screen just to see the time. There are only five watch faces and no way of downloading additional ones. The watch faces are colourful and make reading the time at a glance easy. They also show you the day, date and battery level.

IPX8 Water Damage Protection

It’s great to see that the Z1 is IPX8 water-resistant as well as having anti-fall protection. The sim tray/cover is protected by a large rubber seal and there are no buttons.

Battery Power And Stand-By

With a capacity of 740 mAH on a single charge, the Z1 can last up to three days. Of course, this will vary depending on usage.

Verdict

The imoo Watch Phone Z1 is a stylish children’s watch with all the safety and security features you need at an affordable price. It ticks all the right boxes for those who want to keep track and stay in touch with their children without needing a phone.

Available now at €119. There’s currently a back to school offer with €5 off when you use the code BTS€5.

https://eu.imoostore.com/