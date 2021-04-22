MI5 joins Instagram in bid to lift lid on Secret Service’s work

Users will be able to follow the British Secret Service via @mi5official in an effort by the organisation to be more transparent about its work
Instagram will be used to bust myths about MI5, reveal previously unseen archive content, as well as career opportunities (Nick Ansell/PA)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 06:51
Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

The UK's MI5 is opening an official Instagram account on Thursday to bust popular myths and reveal never-before-seen archive material.

Users will be able to follow the Secret Service via @mi5official in an effort by the organisation to be more transparent about its work.

The platform will be used for online Q&As with serving intelligence officers, as well as promoting career opportunities.

Historical exhibits from MI5’s museum, located in the basement of the agency’s London headquarters, will also be shared for the first time.

MI5 director general Ken McCallum made it clear last year he wants the Secret Service to ‘open up and reach out in new ways’ (MI5/PA)

It comes after new director general Ken McCallum said in his first media engagement in October that he wants MI5 to “open up and reach out in new ways”, particularly in communicating with younger audiences.

“Much of what we do needs to remain invisible, but what we are doesn’t have to be,” he said.

“In fact, opening up is key to our future success.”

The agency follows GCHQ, which joined the Facebook-owned social network in October 2018.

Lisa Smith fights exclusion from the UK 

