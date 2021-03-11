Oppo launches flagship Find X3 series in Ireland

Oppo, who launched its first handsets in Ireland late last year, recently become the number one smartphone brand in China for the first time. Today, it launched its latest 5G flagship series Find X3, including the Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X3 Neo 5G and Find X3 Lite 5G.

Virtual event

Oppo’s virtual launch event revealed a cutting-edge quad camera and the world’s first billion-colour (10-bit) AMOLED display. Oppo said the flagship Find X3 Pro was carefully designed to capture true-to-life images as you’ve never seen them before.

Picture perfect

The Find X3 Pro is the brand’s first-ever smartphone to capture and display up to one billion colours in a single image — 10 times more than the human eye can detect — makes you wonder why you’d need it if you can’t detect it. Stay tuned for a full review to find out more.

There are two primary 50MP cameras (wide-angle and ultrawide angle) with a new-to-market Sony IMX 766 imaging sensor. Typically, the ultrawide-angle sensor on smartphones has inferior image quality to the main lens but this isn’t the case on the Find X3 Pro. This is good news for landscape photographers in particular but also those who like to capture lots of detail or like to crop in post.

Oppo claims that in cinematic mode, the Find X3 Pro can deliver a wider dynamic range and colour depth with professional DSLR-level features capturing high-quality video. The camera offers full manual control over shutter speed and focus.

Not only does the ultrawide lens use the same 50MP sensor as the main but the Find X3 Pro debuts a ‘freeform surface’ lens that helps drastically reduce distortion around the edges of photos and videos.

Maggie Xue, president of OPPO Western Europe, said: “The Find X Series continues to enjoy huge success globally. The new Find X3 Series pushes innovation synonymous with OPPO even further.

"Our flagship Find X3 Pro 5G smartphone combines true image capture performance with a one-of-a-kind, elegant design. With this new series, our focus was to help customers bring colours to life and inspire them to explore new possibilities with the latest technology.”

Class-leading display

The new Find X3 Pros features a 10-bit-full-path colour management system which captures, stores and displays photos in unparalleled colour with cutting-edge clarity on its 6.7-inch display. The display also features HDR10+ certification with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. In terms of colour accuracy, it has 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut which is great for video editors.

Powerful processing

The Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage but no external microSD memory option.

The 4,500mAh battery is about average for a flagship but you also get the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge, 30W AirVOOC wireless flash charge and reverse wireless charging.

Find X3 Neo 5G and Find X3 Lite 5G

Two new smartphones join the Find X3 Series family, the Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G and Find X3 Lite 5G, bringing 5G connectivity and performance to a wide range of users, thanks to the use of advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platforms.

Price and availability

The Find X3 Pro (€1,149 RRP) in blue, Find X3 Neo (€749) in starlight black and Find X3 Lite (€449) in starry black and galactic silver will launch in Ireland in mid-April.