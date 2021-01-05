Waterford firm to deploy robots to fight coronavirus in Irish hospitals

The robots kill 99.99% of bacteria and microorganisms in a patient room within approximately 10 minutes.
UVD disinfection robots will be installed in Irish hospitals in the coming weeks by Waterford company Antech.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 16:58
Alan Healy

A Waterford firm is to begin the installation of a number of disinfecting robots in Irish hospitals in the coming weeks as part of the fight against Covid-19.

Instrumentations firm Antech Solutions is the Irish partner of Danish company UVD Robots. After months of technical due diligence, the European Commission has decided to deploy 200 of its robots in hospitals across Europe, with a number being installed by Antech in Irish hospitals in the coming weeks.

The UVD robot is a mobile, fully autonomous robot, that integrates UVC light to disinfect against viruses and bacteria not only on surfaces, but the air as well, providing a fully comprehensive infection control and prevention solution. UVD robots enable hospitals to reduce disease transmission by killing 99.99% of bacteria and microorganisms within approximately 10 minutes in a patient room.

“The UVD robots we deploy across the various hospitals in Ireland will focus on fighting the spread of Covid-19 at a critical moment when cases are surging," said Dermot Harrington MD of Antech.

They will also strengthen the prevention measures against hospital-acquired infections in general. 

"The size and breadth of this order validates the effectiveness of our robots, and we plan to deploy them as quickly as possible to help protect healthcare workers and patients, to combat the spread of Covid-19."

In addition to the healthcare sector, the UVD robots are being implemented within hotels, pharmaceutical companies, office spaces, and more across the globe, meeting new and heightened expectations for safety and cleanliness.

