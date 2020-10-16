Google Search now lets people hum tune to identify song

Google Search now lets people hum tune to identify song

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 16:59
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Google Search users can now hum the tune of the song they are looking for into the search engine to find it.

An update to the search engine uses its machine learning algorithms to help identify potential song matches.

The technology giant revealed the new feature at a virtual event about updates to its search engine, which is the most used globally.

For mobile users, the new tool can be deployed by tapping the microphone icon in the search bar and asking “what’s this song?” before humming for 10 to 15 seconds.

Those with the Google Assistant on their device are able to ask “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune.

The technology firm also announced updates for Google Maps, including an expansion of its live busyness indicator to “millions” of new places.

More information about the health and safety precautions businesses are taking during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be provided.

Google spoke about how advancements in its artificial intelligence programmes meant its search engine is getting better at understanding language, including the improved ability for Search to understand misspelt words.

It said one in 10 queries every day include a spelling mistake and the latest update “makes a greater improvement to spelling than all of our improvements over the last five years”.

More in this section

Dell partners with CIT to fast-track AI projects Dell partners with CIT to fast-track AI projects
Moon stock First ever space ‘petrol station’ to be built in UK
Apple Event: October 13 Keynote How much will the new iPhone 12 devalue your mobile? 
googlepa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices