Household spending outpaces inflation showing 'real gain' in consumption

Bank of Ireland customers increased their debit and credit card spending for January, with an acceleration in the pace of household spending growth to 6.1%, the lender revealed.

That is up from 4.5% in December, with the growth broad-based across various sectors, significantly outpacing the current CPI inflation rate of 1.4%.

This indicates a real gain in consumption of approximately 4%, Bank of Ireland said.

A key highlight of January's spending was a surge in summer holiday planning.

Travel agencies saw a 50% increase in sales from December, while airine spending rose by 90%. Although year-on-year growth in these categories was modest, spending on hotels and resorts increased by almost 5%.

Spending on sports clubs saw a substantial 23% year-on-year rise, reflecting ‘New Year, New You’ resolutions, the bank noted.

However, the January sales season's impact on retail was less pronounced, with clothing sales down 5% year-on-year, although electrical goods saw a 6.4% increase.

November and December are now the most important months for sales of both these items, Bank of Ireland added.

Despite the January sales season not providing a significant boost to retail spending, likely due to the prominence of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in November and December, spending on services saw a 4.2% year-on-year increase, driven by higher expenditure on travel and other services.

ATM withdrawals decreased in January by 2% year-on-year, now accounting for just 12% of total card spending, down from nearly one-third pre-pandemic.

Bank of Ireland chief economist Conall Mac Coille said:

January's credit/debit card data showing nominal spending growth of 6.1% is an encouraging sign, showing households’ incomes and expenditure are now growing faster than prices.

"Notably, cash withdrawals now account for just €1 in every €10 spent by Irish households, well down from one third just a couple of years ago,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bank of Ireland forecasts a 3% real growth in consumer spending for 2025.

“Several indicators support this optimistic outlook, including employment growth at 3.7%, a low unemployment rate of 4%, and average earnings growth of 5%, which is above the CPI inflation rate of 1.4%.

"Budget 2025 tax cuts, worth 2% of disposable incomes at the average wage, are also expected to bolster consumer spending”, said Mr Mac Coille.

Valentine's Day is likely to have provided a significant boost to florists, with spending typically rising by up to six times the normal daily average during this period. There has been a consistent decline in spending on online dating services, down 17% year-on-year in January and 43% since the peak in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank of Ireland said total value card transactions rose by more than 14% last year compared to 2023, amounting to €102.6bn in the 12 month period.

Figures by the regulator show that the annual value of card transactions rose by €12.7bn last year, with the number of card payments also rising by more than 13% to 2.66bn.