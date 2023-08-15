Weight-loss drug Wegovy helps grow Danish GDP 

Growth in second quarter in particular driven by an 'exceptionally strong Danish pharmaceutical sector', analyst says
Weight-loss drug Wegovy helps grow Danish GDP 

Wegovy weight-loss drug: Novo’s meteoric rise has pushed its market value above Denmark’s GDP.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 13:23
Sanne Wass

Denmark’s economy expanded for the third consecutive quarter as Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy weight-loss drug, and other Danish drug firms tap massive demand.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2% in the second quarter from the previous three months, as Denmark has outperformed most of its rich continental peers since the pandemic. 

However, the contribution of pharmaceutical companies to Danish output has triggered worries it may be concealing weaknesses elsewhere in the economy. 

The growth in the second quarter is in particular driven by an “exceptionally strong Danish pharmaceutical sector”, Palle Sorensen, chief economist at Nykredit, said in a research note to clients. 

“Production in the pharmaceutical sector has been so massive that it has pulled the entire economy up. Without it, the picture would probably have been completely different."

Second-quarter GDP would have contracted without the Danish pharmaceutical industry, whose performance is driven especially by Novo’s success, said Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank. 

“There is no doubt that many companies in other industries are feeling more headwinds,” he said, highlighting other industrial firms and the construction sector, where “there are clear signs of a turn for the worse”.

Calculations by Sydbank show the Danish economy would have stagnated since the end of 2021 had it not been for the pharmaceutical industry. 

Novo’s meteoric rise has pushed its market value above Denmark’s GDP. The drug maker last week raised its profit and sales outlook for 2023 as demand for its new weight-loss drug Wegovy and another diabetes medicine fuel revenue growth.

Industrial production in Denmark increased by 4.2% on the quarter in the same period, but would have shrunk by 4% if measured without the pharmaceutical industry, Statistics Denmark said earlier this month.

The IMF in June raised its forecast for Danish GDP, expecting the economy to grow 1.3% in 2023, from a previous estimate of 0.5%. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

ECB is expected to deliver one last rate hike next month

More in this section

Woman looking at houses and flats in the window of an estate agent in London, UK Growth in mid-west rental properties possible 'outlier' as prices continue to rise 
FTSE 100 stock John Fahey: Housing shortfall likely to cushion decline in prices this year
ECB is expected to deliver one last rate hike next month ECB is expected to deliver one last rate hike next month
WegovyPlace: Denmark
<p>Analysts at firms including Saxo Bank and TD Securities said central bank policymakers could boost the size of next month’s interest-rate increase to 50 basis points, or half a point.</p>

Traders weigh prospects for another jumbo UK rate hike as wages rise

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd