Around €2.2bn spent annually on food delivery as groceries contribute to growing market

An estimated €2.2bn is spent every year on food delivery in Ireland as customers spend an average of €46.69 on takeaways per month.

In a new report commissioned by Just Eat, the average consumer orders a takeaway just under three times a month, with grocery deliveries becoming a rapidly growing area for the sector.

Comprising both industry and consumer data, new research shows that 23% of consumers have used a food delivery service to order groceries over the past year, with this demographic spending on average €174.30 on grocery delivery services in a month.

More than half report curiosity in the carbon footprint of their takeaway order, with 65% of people finding it important that restaurants are transparent in their sustainability efforts.

Highlighting the role climate consciousness plays in consumer choices, a third of those surveyed say they would select a restaurant that uses sustainable takeaway packaging over one that only uses regular plastic, with a further 45% stating that it would be a consideration.

For Just Eat alone, the number of restaurants using the app has grown from 200 to more than 3,600 in its 15 years in operation, changing over time from primarily traditional takeaways to a cross-section of restaurant and grocery partners.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Amanda Roche Kelly, Managing Director at Just Eat Ireland said that overall, there remained a "positive outlook for the sector" which has stayed resilient despite challenges as increased energy costs and the demand for labour.

"The gains made by the sector during the pandemic have not waned significantly in the last year but it’s important that the industry does not become complacent and continues to innovate and evolve."