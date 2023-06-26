One in four workers fear being replaced by AI

One in four workers believe artificial intelligence (AI) will impact or replace their job in the future with four in 10 employers believing the same.

The spread of progression in AI technology has led to all aspects of employment being examined to ascertain the position and impact of greater use of the technology.

The survey carried out by recruitment firm FRS found a growing number of workers are concerned about its impact.

"There has been a lot of talk this year around the progression of artificial intelligence and the implications of its use," Lynne McCormack, general manager with FRS Recruitment said.

"This has led to growing levels of awareness around AI and its potential, which is now causing concern in the Irish employment market.

"With four out of 10 employers and one in four employees of the belief that AI will impact or replace their jobs in the future, this is clearly an area that a significant portion of the workforce are mindful of and will be watching how it evolves in the coming months and years."

Reducing salaries

Last week, a meeting of the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee heard there is an opportunity for employers to reduce salaries as AI becomes more utilised in the workplace.

"Whether that is exercised remains to be seen," Professor of Artificial Intelligence at Trinity College Dublin Gregory O'Hare said.

He added that white-collar professions that have been traditionally immune from technological innovation are now finding themselves on the frontlines.

According to the FRS survey the workers most worried about they impact of AI were in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector with 53% admitting they are concerned, followed by charities and not-for-profit (43%), banking and financial services (38%), telecoms and insurance (33%), and agriculture (33%).

Europe's biggest-selling newspaper, Germany's Bild tabloid announced around 200 redundancies as part of a €100m cost-cutting programme that would see a number of editorial roles replaced by AI.

It follows moves by other publications including Buzzfeed to employ AI across its content creation, with papers in the UK also exploring the use of ChatGPT.