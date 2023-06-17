New Clare tourism leader to put spotlight on key attractions

Clare Tourism East's new GM brings vast experience with leading hotels in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork
New Clare tourism leader to put spotlight on key attractions

Stephen Hanley, new GM of Clare Tourism East, with Pat Dowling, CEO of Clare Co Council, Leonard Cleary, director of tourism development, Clare Co Council, and Elaine Hiney Wall, gardens manager, Shannon Heritage, pictured with entertainers at the Regency Walled Gardens in Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Photo: Arthur Ellis

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 10:05
Joe Dermody

Tourism and hospitality veteran Stephen Hanley is set to drive initiatives to promote the region’s key tourism attractions.

Newly appointed by Clare County Council as general manager of Clare Tourism East, Mr Hanley takes responsibility for Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park, Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the Inis Cealtra /Holy Island Experience.

He brings extensive experience, notably in general manager roles with The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, and with the Radisson Blu Hotels in Galway, Limerick and Cork. He is a native of Kerry and graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Mr Hanley said: “Working under the auspices of the local authority, I look forward to exploring new opportunities for further developing the sites and promoting a tourism product that delivers for visitors to the county and the local economy.” 

Mr Hanley joins the newly formed tourism development directorate team, and will implement the 'County Clare Tourism Strategy 2030' in partnership with the private sector tourism industry and host communities.

Clare County Council and The Shannon Airport Group recently signed an historic agreement marking the official handover of the Clare assets of Shannon Heritage to the local authority.

Clare County Council has also begun a technical review of its prime tourism attractions in recent weeks.

Pat Dowling, CEO of Clare County Council, said: “We we look forward to working with Stephen in bringing forward fresh and innovative ideas that will further enhance the tourism offering at Bunratty, Craggaunowen and Knappogue, and contribute to the future development of a brand-new tourism experience at Inis Cealtra / Holy Island in East Clare.”

 Leonard Cleary, director of tourism development, Clare County Council, said the new appointment is the latest in a series of positive announcements for the Shannon Heritage sites in recent weeks.

“Working with Lambert Smith Hampton, Clare County Council has commenced an in-depth technical review of Bunratty, Craggaunowen, Knappogue, and the retail unit at the Cliffs of Moher Experience, which will guide future, much-needed investment in maintenance, remedial and conservation works at the sites,” said Mr Cleary.

