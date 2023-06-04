Voters want USC to be scrapped by next election

Voters want the Government to scrap the Universal Social Charge (USC) before the next general election.

A Red C poll for the Business Post shows seven out of 10 voters want the tax gone.

However, all major parties want to keep the tax, despite a seismic shift in attitude from their own supporters in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Elsewhere, another poll out on Sunday shows that support for Sinn Féin is marginally up again.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has risen another point to 32% in the latest Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent poll.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both remain unchanged at 20% and 19% respectively and the Green Party also stayed the same at 3%.

The Social Democrats have seen a one-point increase to 6% and the Independents are up from 12% to 13%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is down two points to 2% and Aontú is up one point to 3% from last month's poll.

The Labour Party is down from 4% to 3%.

According to the poll, the country has no appetite for a snap election and there has been little reaction to Fine Gael's calls for a tax cut for middle-income Ireland.

Last month, three junior Fine Gael ministers called for tax cuts, but it appears to have made little difference to would-be voters, with those polled saying it would not change the way they vote or their support for Leo Varadkar or Fine Gael.

However, it did spark a bitter row within the coalition, with claims of 'kite-flying' ahead of the next general election.

Potential voters believe housing should be the number one priority for the Government this year.

According to the poll, 59% of people questioned put housing and homelessness at the top of their agenda.

The cost of living is next at 40% and healthcare third, on 25%.

The Ireland Thinks/Sunday Independent poll was carried out with a sample size of 1,136 people and a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.