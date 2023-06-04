Soaring air fares this summer set to heat up hostilities between airports and airlines

Flying will be far more expensive this summer, according to corporate travel manager American Express Global Business Travel, which analysed tens of thousands of client transactions on international flights to and from Asian destinations.
Major carriers heading to this week’s meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), have enjoyed a quick recovery. Fares have been bolstered by tight capacity going into the peak season and customers are eager to book.
Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG posted a surprise quarterly profit last month and raised its outlook for the full year. Dubai’s Emirates and Singapore Airlines reported record earnings, with Australia’s Qantas on course to follow suit.
is also wrestling with airlines on the increase in fees it can charge airlines. Ryanair routinely threatens to leave over such costs, and has scaled back in Germany, saying high airport fees there make operations unsustainable at airports like Frankfurt.
- Bloomberg