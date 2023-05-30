Glimmer of hope ECB won't need to chase rates much higher

Inflation data out on Thursday take on additional significance ahead of ECB's next rate decision on June 15 
The European Central Bank in Frankfurt.

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 16:43
Eamon Quinn

A sharp de-acceleration in Spanish inflation has brought a glimmer of hope that the European Central Bank won't need to force interest rates as high as once feared.

Spain's headline rate of consumer prices rose by an annual 3.2% in May, down from over 4% in April, and lower than the estimates of analysts, to reach its lowest since the summer of 2021. It statistics office highlighted the easing of price pressures for food and energy. 

The country's EU-harmonised figure at 2.9% was even lower, although Spain has long led the rest of Europe against this inflation measure. 

The full set of EU harmonised inflation numbers, which is due to be released by Eurostat on Thursday, takes on even more significance in terms of trying to second guess the rate decision by the European Central Bank when it next meets on June 15.     

The figures may give the European Central Bank pause for thought amid its aggressive campaign that started last summer to hike interest rates to fight inflation.

For the eurozone, Thursday's data for May are expected to show that the rate of annual inflation cooled to 6.3% from 7% in April.

Ireland's annual inflation rate was already running at that 6.3% rate, below the EU harmonised average, in April.         

However, the European Central Bank has long argued that it is concerned about core inflation which excludes items like energy bills for households and businesses, as it assesses its next decisions over interest rates. 

In Spain's case, core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was running at the annual rate of 6.1% in May,  down from April's rate of 6.6%.  

Financial markets responded to the Spanish inflation data, with the implied yields or interest rates for borrowing by eurozone governments falling in the session. 

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the eurozone, fell to 2.39%, as the weak data raised the possibility that the European Central Bank may raise interest rates less than previously expected. 

Significantly, the yield on the two-year German bond, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was down to 2.86%, after also falling earlier this week. 

The yield on the Irish 10-year bond also fell sharply, to trade at 2.80%, while Spain's 10-year bond yield was down to 3.44%, on the day after Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election.

Adding to the downward pressure on eurozone yields was data showing that bank lending took another hit in April, which analysts said bolstered the case of European Central Bank officials who are wary about raising interest rates too far.

Shortly after, data showed that eurozone economic sentiment — based on surveys of businesses and consumers — fell more than expected in May. Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD, said markets were reversing last week's rise in yields, which had been driven by a stronger-than-expected US inflation report. 

Irish Examiner and Reuters

Return of Cork to Dublin flights is a strong possibility — Daa chief

