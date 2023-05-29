Global investors still uncertain about whether US default crisis is averted 

Global investors are trying to work out how a tentative deal to raise the US debt ceiling could ripple through markets, following an agreement to get it through Congress before a June 5 deadline.

A deal to lift the $31.4 trillion (€29.3trn) debt limit announced by the White House and House Republicans over the weekend would avert a catastrophic US default and boost overall appetite for risk, while also buoying some of the sectors that have been left behind in this year’s tech-led rally, investors said.