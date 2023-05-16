Fuel prices hit lowest levels in years but hikes expected next month

Reintroduction of excise duty will add 5c to a litre of diesel and 6c to a litre of petrol
Fuel prices hit lowest levels in years but hikes expected next month

In April, the average price of diesel dropped to €1.47 per litre with the price of petrol dropping to €1.57 per litre. 

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 12:31
Ronan Smyth

Petrol and diesel prices have hit their lowest levels since September 2021 but it will not last long as excise duties are due to be reintroduced beginning on June 1, a survey conducted by AA Ireland has found.

During April, the average price of diesel dropped 2.6% to €1.47 per litre, compared to March, with the price of petrol dropping 1.2% to €1.57 per litre during the same period.

Head of communications with AA Ireland Paddy Comyn said prices continued to fall so far during May but at the start of June there will be a reintroduction of excise duty, which will add 5c to a litre of diesel and 6c to a litre of petrol.

“If fuel prices remain the same, these increases will see petrol costs increase by 3.8% and diesel by 3.4% on June 1. We have known about it for some time, but it will come as another unwelcome increase for motorists after enjoying a period of reasonably stable fuel prices,” Mr Comyn said.

Another increase in excise duty is pencilled in for September 1. It will see another 5c added to a litre of diesel and 7c added to a litre of petrol.

The Government is then set to fully restore the rates on October 31, with a final increase of 6c for diesel and 8c for petrol.

AA Ireland also pointed out that electric vehicle owners are paying almost identical amounts this month as electricity prices remain high.

The average EV driver is paying €1,131.04 to charge their car over the course of the year based on April prices, which is just slightly down from €1,138.13 in March.

However, those taking advantage of smart meters and cheap night rates pay as little as €421.43 to cover the same 17,000km distance. Those charging exclusively on public chargers could pay up to €2,150.27 annually.

Read More

Irish price pressures will take time to ease back, says EU

More in this section

Food prices UK competition watchdog says it will step up examination of grocery prices
John Fahey: Construction sector will struggle to match last year’s residential units John Fahey: Construction sector will struggle to match last year’s residential units
Cost of living crisis Irish price pressures will take time to ease back, says EU
fuel prices#Cost of living
<p>New data found that of the four countries that did see increases in emissions, GDP also rose, with Ireland also reporting one of the largest surges in economic activity last year. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire</p>

Ireland sees largest rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the EU 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd