Thinking of a home energy upgrade? Here are the grants available

The expanded range of subsidies available to homeowners means that if you’re thinking of making your home more comfortable and cheaper to run, this is a good time to get the ball rolling.

Susan Andrews of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland says the SEAI offers a range of home energy upgrade grant routes to suit most budgets and circumstances.

“Some people might want to take a step-by-step approach, doing one or two upgrades over time. We have grants for attic and wall insulation, heat pump systems and renewable technologies such as solar PV. This is a great option for homeowners looking to start upgrading their homes, giving them more flexibility.

"We have over 1,000 SEAI registered contractors to carry out these works and an easy-to-use online application system for homeowners to get started.”

In addition to the range of individual measures you can take, the SEAI also provides a ‘One Stop Shop’ service. One Stop Shops offer homeowners all the services required for a complete home energy upgrade.

Registered private operators manage the entire process, from the initial assessment through to applying for the grant, carrying out the works and completing a final BER (Building Energy Rating) assessment.

“One big plus for the homeowner,” says Ms Andrews, “is that the value of the grant is deducted upfront from the cost of works, which can really help with cashflow for large projects.”

If you’re considering investing in one or more of the individual energy upgrade measures, SEAI recommends starting with a BER assessment. This will give you a list of the measures likely to have the biggest impact on improving your home’s energy rating, and a personalised roadmap to bring your home up to a BER rating of B2 or better.

If, however, you are considering a full home energy upgrade in one go, then you should contact an SEAI-registered One Stop Shop and get a home energy assessment.

SEAI offers a stand-alone grant of €350 for this assessment, which provides a detailed technical report of the upgrades needed to meet the One Stop Shop grant requirement, as well as a rough estimate of likely costs. You are not under any obligation to carry out these works after the assessment, but you will still receive the grant for the home energy assessment.

When exploring home energy upgrade options, we always recommend you shop around, get a number of quotes and also make sure the quotes you are comparing are like for like.

"If you decide to install more upgrades and go to an A-rated home, your quote is likely to be higher than that for achieving a very acceptable B2.”

You’ll find a full list of all of the One Stop Shops in your area on the SEAI.ie website.

Typically, these projects replace your oil- or gas-fired boiler with an air-source heat pump, which draws solar heat from the air and then boosts its temperature using electricity.

Because the temperatures generated by these pumps are typically lower than those generated by fossil fuel boilers, you’ll often need slightly larger radiators to disperse the heat — and there are grants available for these too. Check out the grid below for full details.

For homeowners who do not want a whole-house upgrade, or don’t have the resources for that right now, it is possible to opt for one or a number of individual upgrade measures — things like attic or wall insulation. You’ll find the full list of possibilities, and the grants available, below.

In this case, the homeowner manages the project themselves. They select a registered SEAI contractor, apply for the grant and claim it back from SEAI on completion of the works. There isn’t any requirement to have a minimum BER rating to be eligible for one of these individual energy upgrades.

All of these measures seek first to improve the building fabric so the house needs as little energy as possible to stay warm. Any energy needed is then generated by sustainable technologies.

It is important to point out, however, that heat pumps use electricity, and because electricity has become so expensive, the energy savings as a result of an upgrade are not as good as they once were.

However, it is also worth pointing out that a whole house energy upgrade transforms the comfort of a house. If you live in a draughty, poorly insulated home that relies on an oil boiler, you’ll be used to going from freezing cold to boiling hot very quickly, or having pockets of the house that never warm up.

An energy upgrade gives you stable temperatures and great air quality throughout the house. So while savings are very important, they’re not the full story.

Box: SEAI Home Energy Upgrade Grant Routes

Fully Funded Energy Upgrade One Stop Shop Service Individual Energy Upgrade Grants Fully Funded home energy upgrade service for qualifying homeowners Complete home energy upgrade solution Selection of individual grants for home energy upgrades Fully funded by SEAI All home upgrade costs covered Part funded by SEAI Around half of the cost for a typical family home Part funded by SEAI Around half of the cost for a typical family home Suitable for: · qualifying homeowners Suitable for homeowners and non-corporate landlords who want: · multiple energy upgrades · to upgrade to a minimum B2 BER · a fully managed solution including grant application · to pay for the works net of eligible grant Suitable for homeowners and non-corporate landlords who want: · individual energy upgrades · to manage their own project · to apply for the grant themselves · to pay for full cost of works and claim grant afterwards Managed by SEAI, this service includes: · home survey · contractor selection · contractor works · follow up BER Managed by a One Stop Shop, this service includes: · home energy assessment · grant application · project management · contractor works · follow up BER Homeowners manages their upgrade including: · contractor selection · grant application · contractor works · follow up BER ✔ For homes built and occupied before 2006 ✔ For homeowners in receipt of certain welfare benefits + ✔ For homes built and occupied before 2011 ✔ Homes must complete a minimum level of energy upgrades and achieve a minimum BER rating of B2 ✔ For all homeowners and private landlords ✔ For homes built and occupied before 2011 for insulation and heating controls upgrades and before 2021 for heat pumps and renewable systems ✔ For all homeowners and private landlords

Individual Home Energy Upgrade Grants Measure Detached Semi-Detached / End Terrace Mid Terrace Apartment Heat Pump €6,500 €4,500 Heat Pump Air-to-Air €3,500 Technical Assessment €200* Heating Controls only €700 Ceiling Insulation €1,500 €1,300 €1,200 €800 Cavity Wall Insulation €1,700 €1,200 €800 €700 External Wall Insulation €8,000 €6,000 €3,500 €3,000 Internal Wall Insulation €4,500 €3,500 €2,000 €1,500 Solar Thermal €1,200 Solar PV 0 to 2 kWp €900/kWp 2 to 4 kWp €300/kWp Post BER €50

* The grant for the Technical Assessment is only payable in conjunction with the Heat Pump System grant