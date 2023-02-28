Aer Lingus Regional returns to Cork with new flight to Bristol

Emerald Airlines the operator of Aer Lingus Regional services is to expand its services to Cork with a new six-times weekly Cork-Bristol service.

The service will begin on April 26 and will be operated by an ATR-72 turboprop aircraft, with a capacity of 72 seats each way.

The announcement follows 18 months of engagement between Cork Airport and Emerald Airlines. Aer Lingus Regional flights from Cork ceased in June 2021 when the operator of the lights Stobart Air ceased operations. In December of 2021, Emerald Airlines took over the operation of the Aer Lingus regional routes resuming flights from Dublin and then adding Belfast.

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said the Bristol route from Cork has huge pent-up demand for leisure and business customers travelling in both directions.

"Emerald Airlines will deliver a top-class service and I am confident that people across the South of Ireland will strongly support this new service," he said.

Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, Ciarán Smith said the announcement is a much anticipated one by passengers travelling for both business and travel pleasure purposes.

"We are delighted to be providing increased travel options from Cork and look forward to working alongside our counterparts at Cork Airport to ensure the great success of this route," he said.

In addition to launching this sought-after service in the Munster region, the airline is commencing a new service linking Belfast City with the Isle of Man.