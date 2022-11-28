Paschal Donohoe sets scene for return of bankers' bonuses at Irish lenders

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to announce the start of the process to unwind the controls over bankers' pay and bonuses that were put in place after last financial crisis.

The Government had long signalled it would start to drop the conditions over bankers' pay when the State's major shareholdings in the banks fell, and a report into lenders will set scene for the lifting of the pay and incentive caps. Banks will now be able to pay bonuses of up to €20,000, according to the proposals.