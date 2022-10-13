Doubts whether Ireland will benefit from EU plans to overhaul gas market

The EU continues to debate ways to rein in the prices of continental European wholesale gas, but there are doubts about whether households and businesses in Ireland, which draws most of its supplies from the North Sea, would automatically benefit from any shake-up.

The European Commission has focused on the workings of the European gas market, known as the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, or TTF, which helps set the prices of the gas used by power generators and other big users, on the continent.