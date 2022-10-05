Central Bank concludes up to €2bn of budget measures 'appear to be untargeted'

Around €2bn of the €4.1bn measures the Government announced last week to help households and businesses with soaring energy bills appear to have been untargeted and may run the risk of adding to cost pressures, the Central Bank has said.

The assessment by the regulator is its first on the budget and were made in its latest quarterly bulletin. The report predicts the Irish economy will come through the cost-of-living crisis without plunging into recession or suffering any significant increase in unemployment, but that many households will see their standards of living drop.

The bulletin says the emergency subsidies for household and business energy bills were made possible by the huge surge in revenues the Government tapped from corporation taxes, but that "just over half of the measures in Budget 2023 would appear to be untargeted and may run the risk of adding to medium-term inflation".

Robert Kelly, the bank's acting director of economics and statistics, told reporters that vulnerable households went into the crisis most in need of supports, but that untargeted supports run the risk of pushing on inflation to become "quasi-permanent".

The Central Bank estimates that ahead of the crisis, in 2020, there were 180,000 families, or 15% of the total, who were "economically precarious households".

Mr Kelly said the bank wasn't criticising the budget, but that energy credits that are by nature untargeted run the risk of ending up in savings or in consumption that can create inflationary pressures. He said it was difficult to target everyone in need and the Government had to act in the interests of speed.

The Central Bank projects inflation will stay higher for longer, with average rates of 8% this year and 6.3% in 2023, before slowing to 2.8% in 2024. The Government in its budget last week projected inflation of just over 7% in 2023 and for 2.4% in 2024.

However, the Irish economy will avoid sliding into recession, helped by demand for labour, rising wages in some sectors, while firms were not seen in any major way shedding workers amid the cost-of-living crisis, Mr Kelly said.

Compensation per employee, a measure of wages growth, will expand 5.8% in 2023 and by 4.9% in 2024, and help cushion some of the fall-out of rising prices.

Read More One in 10 parents in rented accommodation can't afford to buy clothes for their children

The bank is in a wait-and-see mode for signs that firms which are vulnerable following the repeated economic shocks of recent years will go under, however. Corporate insolvency numbers have been running at very low levels during the Covid crisis.

The report forecasts the Irish economy will slow rapidly but will still expand by 2.3% in 2023 and by 3.3% in 2024, as measured by modified domestic demand that most accurate measures of the domestic economy. Thanks to exports, GDP will grow 5.3% in 2023 and by 5.1% in 2024, after surging by over 12% this year, the bank predicts.

It forecasts employment numbers will continue to grow to over 2.56 million people in 2023 and to 2.61 million in 2024. It sees unemployment rising to the relatively low rate of 5.1%, or 139,000 people, in 2023 and fall back to 4.8%, or 132,000 people, in 2024.