Lufthansa pilots vote to consider strikes to force pay deal

Lufthansa may face further disruption after its pilots voted for strikes if they’re considered necessary to force a wage deal, a move that could unleash another wave of cancellations unless the airline’s negotiators and labor representatives can settle their differences.

The VC pilots union voted overwhelmingly on Sunday in favour of walkouts, meaning Lufthansa could be hit with stoppages as soon as next month. Strikes would trigger additional cancellations on top of the 7,000 flights the company has scratched this summer due to staffing shortages.

“This positive ballot does not yet necessarily lead to strike action,” said the union in a statement. “But it is an unmistakable signal to Lufthansa to take the needs of cockpit staff seriously.”

Lufthansa said it respects the vote and is continuing to rely on “constructive discussions” to resolve the conflict. Further talks with VC have been arranged, said a spokesperson, declining to specify when they will take place.

Pilot strikes at Europe’s biggest airline would add to a summer of chaos across the continent, where airports and airlines have struggled to accommodate a surge in bookings.

Having initially avoided walkouts that have plagued rival airlines, Lufthansa’s management is facing action from its various trade unions.

The carrier last week cancelled around 1,000 flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs due to industrial action by ground staff.

“We need a modern and fair, internationally competitive remuneration structure,” said Marcel Groels, the VC’s chief negotiator, on Sunday. “In the interest of our passengers, too, Lufthansa must show a serious willingness to find solutions.”

Surging inflation

Surging German inflation is leading workers across the economy to demand higher pay, bringing the threat of strikes in several sectors.

Lufthansa’s pilots are demanding wage increases to help offset the near double-digit rise in consumer prices.

Still, the airline this month said it returned to profitability, benefiting from surging travel demand that has forced the sector to raise fares and limit seat availability.

Bloomberg