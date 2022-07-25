ECB may endure moderate recession to halt prices

European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said that a moderate recession may have to be accepted if inflation expectations rise
ECB may endure moderate recession to halt prices

ECB President Christine Lagarde has vowed to raise interest rates for as long as it takes to return inflation to the 2% target.

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 11:28
Marton Eder

The European Central Bank may have to accept a moderate recession to stem price pressures if it sees signals that inflation expectations are rising, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said.

“We hope that won’t become necessary,” Holzmann told the Austrian public broadcaster ORF late Sunday.

Euro-area rate setters have been assessing the impact of rate increases on economic output after a larger-than-expected half-point initial tightening move this month. 

ECB President Christine Lagarde has vowed to raise interest rates for as long as it takes to return inflation to the 2% target.

Holzmann, who is also the governor of the Austrian National Bank, said the size of a next tightening step in September will depend on developments in the economic outlook. 

That will determine whether the next move is another 50 basis-point hike, a larger or a smaller one, he said.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Dangan Group to create 440 new jobs across Ireland

More in this section

Conservative leadership bid Brian Keegan: Tax policies at centre of UK prime minister election
Polio vaccine and syringe on a blue background. Vaccination and prevention poliomyelitis. Infantile paralysis. UK remains a key trade market for Ireland since Brexit
Brexit John Whelan: A new enterprise policy for Ireland is long overdue
#ECB
<p>Green hydrogen is produced from renewables and is a zero-carbon energy source. </p>

Cathal Ryan: Ireland's focus shifts to hydrogen amid energy crisis

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices