Sterling gains but focus remains on Britain's slowing economy         

Bank of England, which has raised interest rates five times since December, is attempting to tackle soaring inflation while avoiding a recession
Sterling gains but focus remains on Britain's slowing economy         

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout, in particular soaring food and energy inflation, has been a major drag on the euro, which has weakened 8% against the dollar this year.

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 17:13
Lucy Raitano and Joice Alves

Sterling rose against the dollar and euro, as traders focused on any signals that the Bank of England could raise interest rates faster than expected. 

The British currency last week concluded its steepest six-month drop since the Brexit referendum in 2016, down more than 10% against the dollar this year.

The focus remains on Britain's slowing economy, with the Bank of England tasked with tackling soaring inflation while avoiding a recession. 

The Bank of England has raised rates five times since December and its next scheduled rate announcement is in early August. Some market players expect a bigger increase of 50 basis points, or half a point, at the next meeting.

The pound rose by 0.3% against the dollar to $1.213. It was also stronger against the euro, rising 0.17% to 86 pence. 

As risk sentiment picked up in global foreign exchange markets, the pound also rallied against so-called safe-haven currencies, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

"Any indication that policymakers are erring towards raising rates by 50 basis points at the next MPC meeting in August would be positive for the pound and may trigger a recovery rally from currently suppressed levels," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services company Ebury, said. 

Brexit-related risks in relation to a possible partial suspension of the Northern Ireland Protocol are also a focus for traders.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock  have warned Britain there was no legal or political justification for British prime minister Boris Johnson's plan to override parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with the North, which remains in both the EU single market and the UK trade area. 

"Markets will probably wait for what the reaction from the EU will be, but it's more a story of global risk sentiment," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING. 

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0440 against the dollar, but stayed barely above May's five-year trough of $1.034. 

Fears of global recession

But amid fears of a global recession, the euro remained near a five-year low against the dollar.

The war in Ukraine and its economic fallout, in particular soaring food and energy inflation, has been a major drag on the euro, which has weakened 8% against the dollar this year. 

The difference between the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve response to higher inflation has also weighed on the euro. Data last week showed eurozone inflation surging to another record, adding to the case for the ECB to raise interest rates this month for the first time in a decade. 

Jeremy Stretch at CIBC said he expected headwinds on the euro to persist as the ECB is set to hike rates on July 21 by "a mere 25 basis point". 

"ECB action remains moderate when compared with a 75bps Fed hike," he said. 

"Beyond ECB monetary policy discussion, the primary European Union risk variable relates to the energy sector," he said. 

"Quiet trading to start the week is seeing the US dollar weaken against most major currencies as it unwinds Friday’s gains," said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank. 

• Reuters

Read More

Oliver Mangan: ECB may stop raising interest rates by the end of next year

More in this section

ECB Will Act With Cool Head on Market Volatility, Kazaks Says ECB should start with quarter-point hike in July, Muller says
Amazon Bezos Bezos slams Biden over call for lowering of fuel prices
Female architect in Government housing agency was subjected to a toxic 'male only' culture Female architect in Government housing agency was subjected to a toxic 'male only' culture
SterlingInterest rates#InflationPlace: Britain
<p>Russia’s exports dropped to multiyear lows earlier after a number of European buyers refused to comply with the Kremlin’s demand to be paid in rubles for pipeline gas supplies. Picture: Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP</p>

European gas rises further as supply woes deepen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices