Bigger battery metal costs could keep electric cars expensive

There are some signs of relief for carmakers, however, with lithium, cobalt and nickel prices retreating or steadying in recent weeks
Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 08:15
Mark Burton and Craig Trudell

A surge in battery metal prices means it could take several years longer for electric vehicles to become as affordable as conventional cars, according to BloombergNEF.

Prices of lithium, cobalt and nickel have soared in the past year, eating into EV makers’ margins at a crucial point in the development of the burgeoning industry. With demand climbing, they now face a dilemma: swallow the incremental costs, or try passing them on to consumers.

Before the rally, battery prices were nearing levels that would make upfront costs of EVs competitive with traditional cars without state subsidies, BNEF said in a report. But that’s now starting to change. Battery pack prices are set to rise this year for the first time in more than a decade.

“The rising cost of batteries does not derail near-term EV adoption,” BNEF analysts said. “Some of the factors that are driving high battery raw-material costs — war, inflation, trade friction — are also pushing the price of gasoline and diesel to record highs.” One measure of lithium prices has spiked more than fivefold over the past year, while cobalt and nickel prices also have climbed.

There are some signs of relief for carmakers, however, with lithium, cobalt and nickel prices retreating or steadying in recent weeks. And while long-term prospects remain strong, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects the price of those three crucial metals to ease in the next two years as producers race to bring on new supply.

At the same time, sticker prices for conventional cars are rising, as well, and high fuel prices are making EVs more attractive.

Bloomberg

