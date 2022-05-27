Davos: Business and political leaders struggle with 'deglobalisation' at World Economic Forum

World leaders, financiers, and chief executives are worried over signs that the framework of open markets is breaking down
Davos: Business and political leaders struggle with 'deglobalisation' at World Economic Forum

German chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 04:00
Dan Burns and Leela de Kretser

World leaders, financiers, and chief executives said they were leaving this week's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos with an urgent sense of the need to reboot and redefine "globalisation".

The framework of open markets that has shaped the last three decades of commerce and geopolitics looks increasingly wobbly as trade spats fan economic nationalism, a pandemic exposes the fragility of global supply networks, and a war in Europe could reshape the geopolitical landscape.

Palpable worry

Worry over signs of this breaking down were palpable at this week's reboot of the WEF, an annual gathering of the world's well-heeled, most of whom have championed globalisation.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva summed up the mood of the event, saying she fears the risk of a world recession less than "the risk that we are going to walk into a world with more fragmentation, with trade blocs and currency blocs, separating what was up to now still an integrated world economy".

"The trend of fragmentation is strong," she added.

International Monetary Fund director Kristalina Georgieva said she fears the risk of a world recession less than 'the risk that we are going to walk into a world with more fragmentation, with trade blocs and currency blocs, separating what was up to now still an integrated world economy'. Picture: Clemens Bilan/Getty
International Monetary Fund director Kristalina Georgieva said she fears the risk of a world recession less than 'the risk that we are going to walk into a world with more fragmentation, with trade blocs and currency blocs, separating what was up to now still an integrated world economy'. Picture: Clemens Bilan/Getty

Corporate executives in Davos were among the loudest in decrying signs of a world reverting to blocs defined by political alliance rather than by economic co-operation.

"We cannot let globalisation reverse," said Jim Hagemann Snabe, chairman of German industrial powerhouse Siemens. "I will not leave Davos with that thought. 

I will leave with the thought that we will need more collaboration

Bloc building

Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess said he was concerned by the discussions of new bloc building as the German carmaker ramps up production in the US. 

"Europe and Germany depend on open markets. We would always try to keep the world open," he said at a briefing on the sidelines of the summit.

Officials clutched at new euphemisms for describing a new style of globalisation, with 'multilateralism' a favourite among buzzwords including 'reshoring', 'friendshoring', 'self-sufficiency', and 'resilience'

"Multilateralism works," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "It also a prerequisite for stopping the deglobalisation that we are experiencing." 

Not all are unhappy with how globalisation has frayed since the last time officials and executives gathered in January 2020, just before the pandemic took off.

"Brazil's out of sync with the rest of the world," Paulo Guedes, Brazil's economy minister, said. "We stayed out of the party. There was a 30-year party of globalisation. Everyone took advantage. Everyone integrated the value chain. We were cursed because we were out of this thing. Now, we're blessed." 

  • Reuters

Read More

Property CEO: Return to office at least three days a week 'to avoid staff conflicts online'

More in this section

Why Ireland faces the risk of running out of workers Why Ireland faces the risk of running out of workers
Property CEO: Return to office at least three days a week 'to avoid staff conflicts online' Property CEO: Return to office at least three days a week 'to avoid staff conflicts online'
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Non bank lenders may raise interest rates more rapidly than traditional banks
Place: DavosPerson: Kristalina GeorgievaPerson: Jim Hagemann SnabePerson: Herbert DiessPerson: Olaf ScholzEvent: World Economic ForumOrganisation: IMFOrganisation: SiemensOrganisation: Volkswagen
<p>Rishi Sunak, the UK's chancellor of the exchequer: His latest measures to see the economy through the cost-of-living crisis mean the Tory government has imposed the highest tax burden since the 1950s.</p>

UK's Sunak embraces socialism with windfall tax amid rising inflation and cost-of-living crisis

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices