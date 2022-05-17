Apprenticeship to address pub industry's crippling staff shortages

Nine out of 10 hospitality businesses have problems recruiting staff, with many employers linking the shortage to a lack of training
First-year Vintners’ Federation of Ireland bar manager apprentice Emma Hanley, centre, with fellow apprentices Dylan Naughton, Cathal Callinan, Callan Cummins, and Shane O'Keefe, ahead of the launch of the three-year degree programme at The Old Quarter pub in Limerick City. Picture: Eamon Ward.

Alan Healy

An apprenticeship in bar management has been launched to address the critical shortage of hospitality staff in Ireland.

The three-year degree course is the country's first and is backed by State and employer funding. It will be available through Griffith College in Limerick, Cork, and Dublin.

The programme is supported by the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), Griffith College, and the State education body Solas. The organisations have come together to reverse the pub sector’s post-Covid struggle to retain staff.

A Fáilte Ireland survey released in February found that as many as nine out of 10 hospitality businesses have problems recruiting staff, with many employers linking the shortage to a lack of training.

The bar manager apprenticeship degree is a work-based programme in which apprentices will be able to work, earn, and learn to become fully qualified bar managers. Students already working in the bar trade are sponsored by their employer to develop the skills required and spend one day a week in lectures over three years. School leavers with experience in the bar trade and career changers are also eligible.

VFI chief executive Paul Clancy says the apprenticeship, available nationally through Griffith College in Cork, Dublin, and Limerick, will be critical to addressing the issue.

Vital role

“At a time when staff recruitment is cited as the number one issue for the hospitality business, this degree will play a vital role in retaining key personnel,” he said.

Limerick City-based first-year VFI bar manager apprentice Emma Hanley, 23, said she was attracted by being able to work and learn at the same time.

“I have always enjoyed working in a bar and the apprenticeship has given me a real insight into my chosen career,” said Kilfinane native Emma, who is apprenticed to The Old Quarter pub in the city.

“The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland’s bar manager apprenticeship degree is very well structured, allowing me learn in-depth about the trade, whilst putting the practical elements to use and earning at the same time. It is a great way to learn and you gain great insight.” 

JJ Mulcahy, owner of The Old Quarter, which has three apprentices, including Emma, and which hosted the launch of the programme by minister of state for further and higher education, Niall Collins, on Monday night, said the apprenticeship is a wonderful way to retain and develop staff.

“Experience is critical in this trade, but so is knowledge of the ever-changing legal and regulatory framework.

“The concept is wonderful. This is an industry which can give you a good career, but you have to put the time and effort into learning it.”

