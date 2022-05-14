'We are at a crisis point': Union calls on government to address pharmacist shortage

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has warned a growing shortage of pharmacists is fast becoming a major threat to community healthcare.

A recent IPU survey revealed it is now taking an average of five months to fill vacant positions in pharmacies.

Kathy Maher from the IPU describes the effect the shortage is having on the pharmacies across the country.

"What can happen is opening hours and weekend availability would be under review if pharmacies can't hire the professional staff that they need," said Ms Maher.

"What happens then is that services are impacted and what you try to provide to your patients - in rural and urban areas.

"There is a real risk of pharmacy closures and a real risk in reduction of services and extended services that pharmacies are currently providing if immediate action isn't taken.

"We are at a crisis point at this stage."

Ms Maher said the situation could be rectified if the government took some necessary steps.

She said the IPU is calling on the government to increase the availability of university and third-level pharmacy places in order to increase the number of qualified pharmacists and to bring young pharmacists into the sector.

"We are asking for the inclusion of community pharmacist on the critical skills work permit list to allow pharmacists to come in from overseas."

The union is also asking for the elimination of "the needless red tape of administration under which pharmacists are buried, all day, every day", said Ms Maher.