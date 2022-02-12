Cork harbour, a national asset with vast growth potential

, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, on the unique Cork harbour economy
Just as a rising tide lifts all ships, Cork harbour serves as an economic and cultural powerhouse for the south of Ireland. It is one of our country’s greatest assets.
Its strategic value has transformed and evolved with the nation throughout its 1,400 years of history. It connects Ireland with the world through trade routes that span the globe. World leaders in pharma, biopharma, chemical manufacturing and other global industries have tapped into the strong skilled workforce, idyllic location and the welcoming community. From a fortified military harbour to a welcoming centre of research, tourism and commerce, Cork harbour’s success is Ireland’s success.