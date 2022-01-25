Easing supply bottlenecks give German business 'glimmer of hope'

Company executives are 'more upbeat' about their business outlook
Easing supply bottlenecks give German business 'glimmer of hope'

Shoppers fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse, as German business morale improves. Picture: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 16:54

German business morale improved in January for the first time in seven months as easing supply bottlenecks brightened the outlook for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy, promising a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in spring.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 95.7 from an upwardly revised 94.8 in December. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a January reading of 94.7.

"The German economy is starting the new year with a glimmer of hope," said Ifo president Clemens Fuest.

Company executives were considerably more upbeat about their business outlook while their assessment of the current situation was a bit less optimistic, added Mr Fuest.

In manufacturing, supply bottlenecks in intermediate products and raw materials eased a little which helped to lift both assessments of the current business situation and business expectations for the next six months, said Ifo.

Services sector

Business morale also improved in the services sector with the tourism industry looking forward to a promising summer holiday season, the survey showed.

Still, service providers were less satisfied with their current situation due to Covid-19 restrictions for unvaccinated citizens who still account for roughly a quarter of the German population.

Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters the improvement in business sentiment was encouraging, but it was still too early to talk about an economic turnaround.

Wohlrabe also warned that inflation was unlikely to ease in the coming months as every second company across industry, trade, and retail suggested in the survey it was planning further price increases.

The Ifo figures chimed with Markit's purchasing manager index that also showed a relaxation in supply chains which helped push up activity in the manufacturing sector to a five-month high in January.

'Out of winter slump'

"The German economy seems to be coming out of the winter slump," said VP Bank analyst Thomas Gitzel.

However, Mr Gitzel cautioned that an escalation in the conflict with Russia over Ukraine could weigh on German business morale.

The DIHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce also pointed to the risk that the Omicron coronavirus variant could trigger more strict lockdown measures in China and result in more supply bottlenecks.

Most analysts expect the economy to stagnate or even shrink in the first three months of the year, following a drop of up to 1.0% in the final three months of 2021.

  • Reuters

Read More

Central Bank’s Makhlouf: Irish inflation will fall back but price pressures to persist

More in this section

Dublin Taxi Weekend taxi usage soared after restrictions were lifted
Key Speakers at the Milken Summit Asia Central Bank’s Makhlouf: Irish inflation will fall back but price pressures to persist
'Highly distressed' small firms to struggle as Covid-19 restrictions end    'Highly distressed' small firms to struggle as Covid-19 restrictions end   
Business moraleSupply bottlenecksCompany bossesPlace: Germany
<p>The city centre site was acquired by Limerick City and County Council in 2011 foe the €200m Opera development.</p>

Progress on Limerick's Opera Site following Covid delays

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices