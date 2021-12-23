Retail can thrive if Covid supports are there

Retail can thrive if Covid supports are there

Retailers feel they can bounce back next year, despite a tough 2021 and the immediate future continuing to look uncertain. 

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 13:48
Duncan Graham

It’s probably fair to say that most retailers will be glad to see the back of 2021.

After a year once again dominated by the effects of Covid-19, businesses have had to endure months of enforced closures, staffing issues, and a marked drop in footfall in urban centres.

This disruption has been exacerbated by a steep rise in the cost of shipping containers, rising inflation, severe weather events such as Storm Barra, and unwelcome hauliers’ protests that have hit Dublin city, in particular, in recent weeks.

Retail operates ‘hand in glove’ with the hospitality industry and restrictions imposed recently are having an added impact on footfall and on what people buy. Moreover, the significant decrease in festive activity for the hospitality industry this Christmas has hit boutiques and fashion stores hard, in particular.

Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence: "Despite operating during the worst trading environment in living memory, Irish retail has proven itself to be operating at a truly world-class level."
Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence: "Despite operating during the worst trading environment in living memory, Irish retail has proven itself to be operating at a truly world-class level."

Next year, it is clear that the cost of goods will rise across the board. Retailers have done everything they can to avoid passing on increases to consumers this Christmas, but it is inevitable that they will have to do so next year in order to make ends meet.

As we look to 2022, however, there is cause for optimism if the right supports are put in place. Despite all the problems that businesses have faced this year, the bounce-back came in May and business was buoyant for most of the second half of the year. Suburban shopping centres and provincial towns and villages benefited the most from savings that had been squirrelled away during the periods of enforced lockdown.

The retail industry is now fully up and running and retailers need staff to meet the increased demand even as we find ourselves staring at an uncertain start to 2022 with the shadow of Omicron looming large.

Once the Covid situation stabilises next year the PUP needs to be wound down quickly and we need to incentivise people to move to this vibrant and dynamic industry. There are careers to be made in retail that are varied, interesting and rewarding and we need to work hard to attract talent.

One of the legacies of the pandemic is a new, inexperienced retail workforce that needs to develop new skills and with that will come opportunities for new ways of doing business. There will be a renewed focus on the customer experience and the best retailers will be the ones who will offer the ‘wow factor’.

It is clear that our cities have suffered most in recent months, with tourist numbers way down and shoppers preferring to stick to suburban shopping centres.

Retail Excellence has consistently called for initiatives from city councils and the Government to get people back to our cities – not only to shop but also to live, work and socialise. We hope to see these calls answered in the year ahead.

Likewise, there are still many vacant commercial properties across the country that could and should be filled by new businesses. Property owners, retailers and local authorities need to work together to attract businesses, fill these units and return our urban centres to places of which to be proud.

Read More

Jim Power: Relatively good year for the Irish economy, despite everything

Despite operating during the worst trading environment in living memory, Irish retail has proven itself to be operating at a truly world-class level. 

We have businesses that are trying something different and appealing to more than just the local population like Frank’s Place in Wexford. There are also plenty of retailers that have that ‘wow’ factor like Windy Ridge Garden Centre in Dublin and the Retail Excellence Retailer of the Year 2021, Arboretum in Carlow. 

Retailers have proven how adaptable they are and the future will be a blended approach of physical and digital retail. They will continue to safeguard customers and staff regardless of what lies ahead, and we know that customers will continue to support Irish and buy local, even as the trend to online continues.

Now, more than ever, the future is uncertain, but thankfully we have strong foundations on which we can recover and thrive next year.

  • Duncan Graham is managing director of Retail Excellence

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jul 26, 2021 Jim Power: Relatively good year for the Irish economy, despite everything
House prices Wholesale gas prices jump 21%, raising further fears for Irish household heating and lighting bills
FILE PHOTO Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced that the State intends to sell part of its 71% stake in AIB over the n Government further lowers Bank of Ireland stake ahead of AIB share sale
Retail#COVID-19Organisation: Retail Excellence
<p>A handful of companies such as the food takeaway delivery companies, pharma firms, and online retailers, performed well in the lockdowns last year and stock market investors appear to be again looking at firms that could benefit if European countries sanction new lockdowns in the coming weeks to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant. </p>

Shares in food takeaway delivery firms rise amid Omicron lockdown fears   

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices