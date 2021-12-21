Government further lowers Bank of Ireland stake ahead of AIB share sale

The State now owns less than 8% of BoI, and the AIB sale is latest stage of a phased exit from its large shareholding
Government further lowers Bank of Ireland stake ahead of AIB share sale

'The bank’s financial performance has improved significantly while investor appetite for banks is also recovering,' said Paschal Donohoe of the planned sale of AIB shares. 

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 18:00
Alan Healy and Geoff Percival

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced his intention to sell part of the State’s 71.12% directed shareholding in AIB.

The sale will take place over the next six months through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Merrill Lynch International. The number of shares to be sold will depend on market conditions.

In order to ensure that the taxpayers’ interest is protected, shares will not be sold below a certain price, which the Department of Finance will keep under review.

The trading plan will become operational in mid-January and will terminate no later than six months thereafter.

Mr Donohoe said: “With our share trading programme proving successful in reducing our stake in Bank of Ireland, I am now announcing the restart of our phased exit from the State’s larger investment in AIB.

The bank’s financial performance has improved significantly while investor appetite for banks is also recovering, so these conditions provide a supportive environment to reduce our shareholding in the bank over time.

The news coincided with the Government further lowering its stake in Bank of Ireland to below 8%. The State now owns 7.97% of Bank of Ireland, down from a previous stake of 8.99%.

Read More

Donohoe: New 'broad-ranging' banking review will consider consumer interests

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Dec 8, 2021 Johnson holds back on further Omicron restrictions as Britain's debt costs rise
File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En Paschal Donohoe announces plan to reduce stake in AIB
Why the vision for Waterford's Railway Square is now becoming a reality Why the vision for Waterford's Railway Square is now becoming a reality
#BankingPerson: Paschal DonohoeOrganisation: Merrill LynchOrganisation: Department of FinanceOrganisation: AIBOrganisation: Bank of Ireland
<p>Along with the cost of housing, escalating bills for heating and lighting homes this winter have pushed the Irish consumer price index to 5.3% in November. File Picture: PA</p>

Wholesale gas prices jump 21%, raising further fears for Irish household heating and lighting bills

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices