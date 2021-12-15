Alcohol consumption fell 6.6% last year - Drinks Ireland

Beer and stout remains Ireland’s favourite alcohol beverage even with sales declining by over 17%
Ireland’s lockdowns were amongst the longest in Europe for pubs, bars, and restaurants.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Alcohol consumption declined by 6.6% in Ireland last year ahead of a global decline of 6% according to a review by the industry representative body Drinks Ireland.

The report highlighted the resilience of the industry that saw pubs, bars and restaurants in Ireland endure extensive lockdowns.

Drinks Ireland said it was now important that the hospitality sector remains open in 2022 and remaining restrictions are eased as early as possible.

The Review also shows that beer remains Ireland’s favourite alcohol beverage but that the closure of the hospitality sector saw beer sales decline by over 17% in Ireland, with the share of beer sold in hospitality businesses down from 60% in 2019 to less than 30% in 2020.

Wine was the country’s second favourite with sales rising due to home consumption coupled with the hospitality sector lockdowns. Sales of spirits, the country’s third favourite category of alcoholic drink, dropped by nearly 5%, while Ireland’s fourth favourite drink, cider, saw sales hit hard by the closure of pubs down by over 11%.

“Ireland’s lockdowns were by far the longest in Europe for pubs, bars, and restaurants,” Drinks Ireland Director Patricia Callan said.

“During these hard times, the drinks industry showed resilience by working together. This included our distilleries changing over to production of hand sanitiser, our members offering financial and in-kind supports to the hospitality sector and charities, as well as the massive operation to collect and dispose of out-of-date beer and cider in an environmentally sound manner at no cost to the pub sector.”



