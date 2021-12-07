Scholz to become German leader of deteriorating economy since September vote

Olaf Scholz is about to become chancellor of an unhealthier German economy than the one he looked set to inherit when his party won elections in late September.

With the Social Democrat leader poised to be sworn in as Angela Merkel’s successor on Wednesday, growth prospects have soured in the weeks it took to negotiate a three-way coalition with the Greens and the Free Democrats.

Data this week underscored the deterioration in Europe’s biggest economy, showing a slump in factory orders that was far worse than any analyst predicted as foreign demand plunged.

That followed last week’s revelation of a once-in-a-generation cost-of-living squeeze for German consumers as inflation topped all estimates to reach 6% – the highest since the early 1990s.

Soaring prices should ease next year and the economic recovery is forecast to gather pace. But with this week’s numbers adding a “further damper” to the outlook, according to the government – even before the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant is felt – the near-term headwinds for Mr Scholz are mounting and may threaten Europe as a whole.

'A winter of bad news'

“We have to get through a winter of bad news,” according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, who warns of a “serious risk” that German output will shrink in the fourth quarter as supply-chain disruptions continue to restrain its manufacturing industry.

But while another big wave of the pandemic would delay the recovery, it won’t derail it completely. “It’s a question of whether the strong growth starts in the first quarter or the second,” he said. Mr Schmieding’s remarks chime with an OECD assessment released last week.

Describing how global supply snarls are holding back the export-reliant economy, the Paris-based organisation cut its German growth forecast for 2022 by half a percentage point to 4.1%, compared with its interim outlook released just days before the September 26 election.

It still predicts expansion will pick up next year, underpinned by accelerating consumer spending, improving confidence and “solid” investment. But its forecasts were largely compiled before news of Omicron broke, and officials highlighted other risks – from renewed lockdowns to spiralling prices.

It’s the threat of inflation that Mr Scholz is being asked about more than growth as he fills the power vacuum created by the lengthy coalition talks. He said last week that “we have to do something” if prices don’t slow as analysts predict, without specifying what any action may entail.

