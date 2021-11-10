Honest conversation needed on third-level fees — UCC President

John O'Halloran said the current €3,000 annual student contribution is lower than some of the fees charged by private secondary schools
Honest conversation needed on third-level fees — UCC President

UCC President, John O'Halloran: "One of the messages people have said to me, and this won't be popular, but why is education so cheap?"

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 13:30
Alan Healy

The presidents of Cork universities UCC and MTU have said third-level education has suffered from underinvestment in recent years and must be improved in order to generate significant returns for the Irish economy and wider society.

Speaking at Cork Chamber's Business Breakfast University College Cork President John O'Halloran and Munster Technological University President Maggie Cusack highlighted the challenges the sector has faced with Ireland at the bottom of European league tables when it comes to investment from the State.

UCC President John O’Halloran. Picture: Tomás Tyner.
UCC President John O’Halloran. Picture: Tomás Tyner.

Mr O'Halloran said things had improved in recent years but also said that an "honest conversation" needed to take place on the current level of university fees and said the current €3,000 annual student contribution is lower than some of the fees charged by private secondary schools.

"I will have concluded 7,500 conferrings by the end of the next two weeks," Mr O'Halloran said. "One of the messages people have said to me, and this won't be popular, but why is education so cheap? Why is it only €3,000 a year? It is a difficult subject but some people will be paying more than that for second-level schools today and when they come to university they are paying less.

"So there is a bit of a mismatch and we have to have an honest conversation about this. 

"In parallel, we need to support those who do not have the means. 23% of students at University College Cork come from non-traditional pathways and are supported. Forty percent are on SUSI grants, so it's not about leaving people behind, it's about investing where it's important," he said.

MTU President Maggie Cusack said there is potential to secure further EU funding for Irish universities in the wake of Brexit.
MTU President Maggie Cusack said there is potential to secure further EU funding for Irish universities in the wake of Brexit.

Ms Cusack said there was huge potential for Ireland to take advantage of initiatives like EU Horizon2020 funding in the wake of Brexit and that investment by the state would allow universities to secure further funding and lead to a "virtuous cycle".

"Ireland really has an opportunity. If there was to be more investment in universities and the universities could go out and bring back more of that European funding. We need to be much more ambitious, not just in Ireland but on the global scale."

Read More

Examiner View: Wellbeing of teens can’t be ignored

More in this section

Wholesale gas prices ease on gradual Russian flow return, but experts warn more is needed Wholesale gas prices ease on gradual Russian flow return, but experts warn more is needed
State lands hosting rights to €50m worth of business tourism events State lands hosting rights to €50m worth of business tourism events
Brexit Trade war warning for Britain: 'Targeting a Monaghan chicken is the same as targeting a Tyrone chicken'
EducationThird-level fees
Honest conversation needed on third-level fees — UCC President

Eamon Quinn: Irish banking hubris, not Sean FitzPatrick, caused the crash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices