O'Flynn Exhams expands its litigation team

Commercial law firm O’Flynn Exhams (OFX) has expanded its litigation and dispute resolution team with the appoinments of Pat Mullins as partner and William Hanly as senior associate.

The Cork-based firm is enjoying significant growth in its Munster business. The new appointees will add to the practice's comprehensive, bespoke service that combines the highest level of legal advice with a keen insight into the national and international business landscapes.

Shane Crossan, managing partner at OFX, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Pat Mullins and William Hanly to the team at O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors. Both Pat and William bring a wealth of experience, key knowledge and valuable insights to our litigation and dispute resolution department. We are continually striving to expand and enhance our services at OFX, and both Pat and William will be excellent additions to our team.”

Pat Mullins brings more than 25 years’ experience in litigation and commercial law and has been involved in complex litigation in areas of family, commercial and employment law together with experience as a mediator and in alternative dispute resolution.

Mr Mullins is vice-chairperson of the new legal services excellence standard implementation task force. He is a former president of the Southern Law Association and former council member of the Law Society of Ireland.

Mr Mullins said: “I am thrilled to join the O’Flynn Exhams team. OFX is a dynamic, efficient and extremely well-run law firm, with the client at the heart of all it does. I am looking forward to making my contribution towards the firm’s future growth and development, maintaining the highest standards of service to our clients.”

William Hanly has recently joined the OFX litigation team, having worked in Cork City since 2014. He has significant experience acting on behalf of both private and commercial clients at all Court levels.

He is also a very keen sportsman and uses this interest in acting for several sports clubs on a wide range of issues.

He said: “I am delighted to join the team at 58 South Mall and to be given this excellent opportunity to bring my experience and capabilities to the litigation team.”