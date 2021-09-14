Revenue lists 18 outstanding tax settlement cases worth €3.4m for second quarter

The latest quarterly list of tax defaulters details a mere 18 cases, with a combined total settlement amount of only €3.39m
Revenue lists 18 outstanding tax settlement cases worth €3.4m for second quarter

In total, Revenue listed seven settlement cases for amounts exceeding €100,000. Of those, one exceeded €500,000. File picture

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 16:39
Geoff Percival

Outstanding tax settlements agreed with Revenue totalled just under €3.4m in value in the second quarter of the year, latest figures show.

The latest quarterly list of tax defaulters details a mere 18 cases, with a combined total settlement amount of only €3.39m.

Just one settlement – concerning Newry-based medical services provider Veneris Consulting Unlimited – was for an amount in excess of €1m. 

That company had a tax charge of €750,000 added to by €525,000 in interest and €225,000 in penalty charges. 

It was a Revenue audit case and related to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

In total, Revenue listed seven settlement cases for amounts exceeding €100,000. Of those, one exceeded €500,000, and one – as mentioned – exceeded €1m.

It said monies relating to five of the 18 cases remained not fully paid as of the end of June, with that total figure amounting to just over €966,684. 

Revenue also said that in some cases recovery of the full unpaid amount would not be possible due to issues including company liquidations.

About €1.7m in overdue tax related to five medical/healthcare services entries. There were three cases based in Cork and three in Dublin.

Three cases in Cork 

The three cases in Cork concerned a PAYE employee, a farmer and a steel erector – with combined charges amounting to about €125,000.

All of the medical profession settlements were fully paid up, Revenue said. 

The largest case outstanding and unpaid – as of the end of June – related to Michael Barry, a taxi hire operator in Co Kilkenny, whose case concerned a total charge of more than €375,000 relating to the under-declaration of income tax.

A Mary Barry – also listed in Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny – was the second-largest unpaid settlement as of the end of June, according to the list. 

The total, in this case, was €310,494 and related to a Revenue audit case and the under-declaration of VAT.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all audits and investigations in the period. 

During the second quarter, a total of 275 audit and investigations – with 17,263 risk management interventions – were settled. 

This resulted in a yield of €152.7m in tax, interest and penalties, revenue said.

If you cannot see a data set highlighting a full list of defaulters as of June 30 this year below then follow this link

Read More

Retailers call for further online grant aid on back of Amazon expansion

More in this section

Construction activity growth slowed for third consecutive month in August Construction activity growth slowed for third consecutive month in August
Ibec's Budget 2018 submission Ibec: Little chance of tax cuts in next 10 years
TOPSHOT-US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPEN European stocks snap losing run, but sustainability concerns persist
Coronavirus - Tue Nov 10, 2020

UK delays border checks on EU food imports

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices