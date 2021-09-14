Revenue lists 18 outstanding tax settlement cases worth €3.4m for second quarter

Outstanding tax settlements agreed with Revenue totalled just under €3.4m in value in the second quarter of the year, latest figures show.

The latest quarterly list of tax defaulters details a mere 18 cases, with a combined total settlement amount of only €3.39m.

Just one settlement – concerning Newry-based medical services provider Veneris Consulting Unlimited – was for an amount in excess of €1m.

That company had a tax charge of €750,000 added to by €525,000 in interest and €225,000 in penalty charges.

It was a Revenue audit case and related to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC.

In total, Revenue listed seven settlement cases for amounts exceeding €100,000. Of those, one exceeded €500,000, and one – as mentioned – exceeded €1m.

It said monies relating to five of the 18 cases remained not fully paid as of the end of June, with that total figure amounting to just over €966,684.

Revenue also said that in some cases recovery of the full unpaid amount would not be possible due to issues including company liquidations.

About €1.7m in overdue tax related to five medical/healthcare services entries. There were three cases based in Cork and three in Dublin.

Three cases in Cork

The three cases in Cork concerned a PAYE employee, a farmer and a steel erector – with combined charges amounting to about €125,000.

All of the medical profession settlements were fully paid up, Revenue said.

The largest case outstanding and unpaid – as of the end of June – related to Michael Barry, a taxi hire operator in Co Kilkenny, whose case concerned a total charge of more than €375,000 relating to the under-declaration of income tax.

A Mary Barry – also listed in Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny – was the second-largest unpaid settlement as of the end of June, according to the list.

The total, in this case, was €310,494 and related to a Revenue audit case and the under-declaration of VAT.

Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all audits and investigations in the period.

During the second quarter, a total of 275 audit and investigations – with 17,263 risk management interventions – were settled.

This resulted in a yield of €152.7m in tax, interest and penalties, revenue said.

If you cannot see a data set highlighting a full list of defaulters as of June 30 this year below then follow this link