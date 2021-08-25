Covid helps Iceland 'cut its reliance on tourism' 

Unemployment there has dropped to just over 6% from about 12% at the beginning of the year.
Covid helps Iceland 'cut its reliance on tourism' 

Iceland's central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson said "the pandemic has helped the Icelandic economy to diversify".

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 17:11
Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir

The fallout from the pandemic has brought unexpected benefits for the Icelandic economy by reducing its reliance on the tourism industry, according to central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson.

While the travel industry has recovered faster than expected, a “weak currency and low rates have stimulated our economy and other sectors are now stepping in,” Mr Jonsson said. The land of fire and ice, which provided the stunning backdrops to Game of Thrones, has through the years sought to diversify an economy formerly dominated by fishing. 

Tourism soared in the past decade to become the growth engine after the 2008 financial crisis saw the country’s outsized banking sector crumble. That changed during the pandemic, when the share of the tourism industry of Iceland’s gross domestic product fell by more than half. 

“Basically the pandemic has helped the Icelandic economy to diversify,” Mr Jonsson said. “It was a harsh medicine but nevertheless it has been effective,” he said.

Unemployment has dropped to just over 6% from about 12% at the beginning of the year. Still, a shift toward other sectors might mean that current labor shortages will persist as demand for skilled workers is growing, Mr Jonsson said. 

Read More

ECB's Philip Lane sees Delta having only limited effect on eurozone economy

Bloomberg 

More in this section

Schoolboy in class wearing a face mask during coronavirus pandemic Travel restrictions put 8,000 jobs at risk in English language schools
ECB's Philip Lane sees Delta having only limited effect on eurozone economy ECB's Philip Lane sees Delta having only limited effect on eurozone economy
'Noticeable decline' in retail and wholesale premises in Republic during Covid-19 crisis 'Noticeable decline' in retail and wholesale premises in Republic during Covid-19 crisis
#covid-19coronavirusplace: iceland
Miniature colorful house with stack coins

Housebuilder Glenveagh looks for 'flexibility' in Central Bank mortgage loan limits

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices