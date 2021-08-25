Covid helps Iceland 'cut its reliance on tourism' 

The fallout from the pandemic has brought unexpected benefits for the Icelandic economy by reducing its reliance on the tourism industry, according to central bank Governor Asgeir Jonsson.

While the travel industry has recovered faster than expected, a “weak currency and low rates have stimulated our economy and other sectors are now stepping in,” Mr Jonsson said. The land of fire and ice, which provided the stunning backdrops to Game of Thrones, has through the years sought to diversify an economy formerly dominated by fishing.