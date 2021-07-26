Funding of €1.2m for small business mentoring announced

A new €1.2m fund to mentor and support small and medium-size businesses will provide up to 400 places across a range of industries.

The latest phase of the government initiative MentorsWork was launched recently by the Small Firms Association (SFA).

Any private sector business with between five and 250 employees is eligible to participate in the 12-week programme.

MentorsWork offers one-to-one mentoring from an independent professional mentor, experienced in the business area, as well as masterclasses and peer-to-peer workshops.

There is also access to a self-paced learning portal and online resources.

The programme is provided by the Small Firms Association (SFA) in partnership with Skillnet Ireland.

Encouraging registration, SFA Director, Sven Spollen-Behrens, said MentorsWork is an excellent resource for Irish SMEs to tackle skills gaps and development needs, in order to rebuild business.

“Few businesses were unscathed by the pandemic. Some managed to adjust, and many took their business offering online and learned to lead teams remotely. But now is the time to identify a clear path to future growth," he said.

MentorsWork has supported 700 businesses, to date, in various sectors including services and manufacturing operations working in both domestic and international markets.

Lifestyle, hair and beauty, childcare, technology, retail, marketing services, recruitment and small manufacturing operations have been largely represented with businesses from over 16 counties participating in the 12-week programme.