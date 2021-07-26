Funding of €1.2m for small business mentoring announced

Any private sector business with between five and 250 employees is eligible to participate in the 12-week programme.
Funding of €1.2m for small business mentoring announced

Skillnet Ireland and the SFA striking the right note with businesses through MentorsWork. Pictured at the launch of MentorsWork was Paul Healy, Skillnet Ireland Chief Executive (left) Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA Director and Sonya Murphy-Lyons, Founder and Director, Mezzo Music Academy at the Mezzo Music Academy in Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 06:38
Alan Healy

A new €1.2m fund to mentor and support small and medium-size businesses will provide up to 400 places across a range of industries.

The latest phase of the government initiative MentorsWork was launched recently by the Small Firms Association (SFA). 

Any private sector business with between five and 250 employees is eligible to participate in the 12-week programme.

MentorsWork offers one-to-one mentoring from an independent professional mentor, experienced in the business area, as well as masterclasses and peer-to-peer workshops. 

There is also access to a self-paced learning portal and online resources.

The programme is provided by the Small Firms Association (SFA) in partnership with Skillnet Ireland. 

Encouraging registration, SFA Director, Sven Spollen-Behrens, said MentorsWork is an excellent resource for Irish SMEs to tackle skills gaps and development needs, in order to rebuild business.

“Few businesses were unscathed by the pandemic. Some managed to adjust, and many took their business offering online and learned to lead teams remotely. But now is the time to identify a clear path to future growth," he said.

MentorsWork has supported 700 businesses, to date, in various sectors including services and manufacturing operations working in both domestic and international markets. 

Lifestyle, hair and beauty, childcare, technology, retail, marketing services, recruitment and small manufacturing operations have been largely represented with businesses from over 16 counties participating in the 12-week programme.

Read More

Covid pandemic sends profits tumbling at IKEA's Irish store

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 23, 2021 Business and consumer confidence dips as hospitality reopens
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at Eurogroup Finance Ministers Meeting Why Ireland is taking on most of the world in tax fight
High angle view of businessman counting money Covid uncertainty sees household savings jump to four times normal levels
#funding#sme
Woman Working From Home

One in three companies report an increase in productivity due to remote working

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices