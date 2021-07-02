Central Bank warns over high national debt levels

It says tax increases may be needed to cover the continued rise in Government spending
Central Bank warns over high national debt levels

Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery.

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 21:25
Geoff Percival

The Central Bank has warned that high levels of public debt can limit a country’s “room for manoeuvre” in future downturns.

Speaking virtually to a financial function in France, Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery said an increase in Ireland’s national debt, due to the Government’s extra borrowing to cover emergency costs brought about by Covid and to lessen the impact of the pandemic, was warranted.

However, she said as economies emerge from the worst of the crisis, the debate over appropriateness of elevated public debt levels has reignited.

Elevated debt increases sovereigns’ exposure to fluctuations in financial market sentiment, especially those with shorter maturity structures. 

"Depending on its composition and how it is financed, large public expenditure programmes also have the potential to crowd out private investment," she said.

The Central Bank this week warned that tax increases may be needed to cover the continued rise in Government spending. 

The National Treasury Management Agency is due to borrow another €16bn to €20bn this year to cover State needs.

Exchequer returns for the first six months of this year show that the State ran up a deficit of over €12bn due to its emergency spending in the past year.

Read More

Central Bank bullish on growth, but warns over taxes and housing

More in this section

Ireland 'risks reputational damage' with OECD tax agreement snub Ireland 'risks reputational damage' with OECD tax agreement snub
Investment funds the main fuel to construction activity, says Savills Investment funds the main fuel to construction activity, says Savills
Jerome Powell US job hiring grows, but so does unemployment
#banking#recovery planorganisation: ntma
Trump

Trump executives fear beginning of the end 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices