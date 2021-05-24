DBRS: BoI and AIB will increase their dominance as five banks shrink to three in Republic

Irish banking will shrink when the Ulster and KBC lenders exit the market, with Bank of Ireland and AIB in particular set to bolster "their dominant domestic market positions", ratings firm DBRS Morningstar has said.

The assessment comes amid talks between Ulster Bank owner NatWest over selling €4bn in corporate loans to AIB as well as a large part of all its mortgage book to Permanent TSB. KBC is having talks with Bank of Ireland over selling almost all its non-soured mortgage loans to Bank of Ireland.