Bank of Ireland reports overall fall in consumer spending 

Data on card spending shows reduction in retail and grocery sectors
Attractions such as Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo have seen a surge in spending as the lockdown is lifted. Pic: Larry Cummins

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 10:18
Alna Healy

There was a 5% drop in consumer spending in April according to new figures from Bank of Ireland based on spending habits of its customers.

Retail and grocery sectors suffered drops while travel, recreation and accommodation spending rose. According to the figures, consumers spent 4% more on airline tickets in April, toll charges rose by 15%, while cruise line spending recorded a 14% monthly increase.

Spending was up 11% overall on accommodation, with debit card charges up 9% on hotels and resorts. The impending loosening of restrictions bodes well for sports clubs, with spending up 167% in this sector and spending on sporting goods up another 5%. 

Dublin Zoo (+1,367%) and Fota Wildlife Park (+619%) both saw massive spending surges after being allowed to reopen to pre-booked customers. Golf course spending rose 56% in April, theatrical ticket agencies recorded a spending spike of 56%, but cinema spending was down 15% as reality continues to hit hard in some areas.

