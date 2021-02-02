Government to introduce e-scooter legislation

Draft legislation which will allow for the regulation of e-scooters on Irish roads has been approved by the Government.

A new vehicle category, known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs), will be devised to legislate for e-scooters and similar devices.

The proposed legislation will allow e-scooters to be used legally in a public place within a new safety framework, with new regulations to decide how and where they may be used.

Tax, insurance and driving licenses will not be required.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said e-scooters have become an increasingly popular form of personal mobility in a short period of time.

“I am implementing the commitment in the Programme for Government to regulate their use by including amendments in the upcoming Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill so that they can be used in a safe manner.”

The draft legislation has been welcomed by Dublin-based e-scooter startup, Zipp Mobility.

Zipp Mobility, which was founded in 2019 by Charlie Gleeson, currently operates a fleet of 450 e-scooters in the UK which it expects to increase to 600 units in the coming months.

Mr Gleeson said he looks forward to seeing “more specific details about how e-scooters and e-bikes will be regulated.”

“Zipp are currently operating scooter-sharing services in several locations across the UK and we’re looking forward to bringing our service back home once this legislation is approved into law.”

“We are already talking to a number of local authorities about shared schemes and we look forward to progressing these conversations in the weeks and months ahead.”

Last month Zipp Mobility announced that it plans to create at least 30 jobs when it launches its e-scooter services across Ireland, pending new legislation.

Taxi app, FREE NOW, have also welcomed the proposed legislation.

Niall Carson, Country Manager Ireland at FREE NOW said e-scooters and e-bikes will form “a key part of FREE NOW’s overall mobility offering” in Ireland once the legislation is in place.

“We have seen first-hand the huge success of these forms of micro-mobility across other European markets we operate in such as France, Poland and Portugal.”

Mr Carson said they see “excellent potential” for the use of such vehicles in towns and cities across Ireland and look forward to working with key stakeholders in the coming years “to help make this vision a reality.”