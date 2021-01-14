Dublin-based e-scooter startup Zipp Mobility to create 30 jobs

Dublin-based e-scooter startup Zipp Mobility is to create at least 30 new jobs this year as e-scooter legislation is passed into Irish law.

Zipp Mobility, which was founded in 2019 by Charlie Gleeson, currently operates a fleet of 450 e-scooters in the UK which it expects to increase to 600 units in the coming months.

Zipp Mobility CEO Charlie Gleeson said 2020 has been a “very successful” year for the company.

“We are currently operating in more UK locations than some of the bigger industry players,” he said, adding that the firm has four additional launches lined-up for the coming months, including the first public shared e-scooter scheme on the island of Ireland.

“With new e-scooter legislation set to be passed in Ireland early this year our plan for 2021 includes completing a Series A funding round and launching our service across the country creating at least 30 new jobs in the process.”

Mr Gleeson said e-scooters offer “a cleaner, low carbon alternative” to cars and provide customers with a “green alternative to getting around.”

“We estimate that our customers, who travelled the equivalent of twice around the circumference of the Earth in the last two months, replaced approximately 9,000 car journeys and removed around 7 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere, which are very encouraging statistics.”

Zipp Mobility secured €1.1 million in seed funding, including €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland last year.