Setback for Irish banks' plan to develop app to rival Revolut

CCPC rejected as 'invalid' the joint venture between the four firms.
Setback for Irish banks' plan to develop app to rival Revolut

Traditional Irish banks are seeing increased competition from digital rivals. Picture: iStock

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 19:52
Alan Healy

Plans by four Irish banks to create a payments app to rival digital firms like Revolut has been rejected at the first hurdle.

AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, and KBC Bank Ireland had come together to set up a company called Synch Payments “to deliver a multi-banking payment app that will enable Irish users to send and make payments in real-time”.

They lodged their plans earlier this month with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) watchdog. However, in a statement yesterday, the CCPC rejected as 'invalid' the joint venture between the four firms.

"Following a preliminary review of the notification, the CCPC has formed the view that the notifying parties have not provided full details of the proposed transaction." They said the lack of details meant they were unable to determine whether the proposed transaction is a “merger or acquisition" and said they are willing to engage further with the banks on the issues.

Traditional Irish banks are seeing increased competition from digital rivals such as Revolut and N26.

More in this section

Job search on the internet. Job vacancies suffer 23% decline last year
Chambers Ireland calls for expansion of Covid-19 supports Chambers Ireland calls for expansion of Covid-19 supports
Company Insolvency And Liquidation Government 'life support' so far helping to keep businesses afloat             
Setback for Irish banks' plan to develop app to rival Revolut

Ireland's planning system is from another century builders say

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices