Additional direct freight link from Cork to EU will bypass border checks

Cork-Zeebrugge line will accommodate demand for 'Brexit-proof' unaccompanied freight products
Additional direct freight link from Cork to EU will bypass border checks

CLdN Freight Compound at Ringaskiddy, Port of Cork

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 11:18
Nicole Glennon

Shipping line CLdn is to add a second direct freight link between Cork and Zeebrugge in Belgium to accommodate demand for “Brexit-proof” unaccompanied freight products.

The second direct service from Cork to the EU commenced today and aims to offer “more flexibility” to Irish customers and ensure supply chains are maintained between Cork and the EU.

“Considering Brexit and combined with the modal shift from accompanied to unaccompanied shipping, having a second direct link between Cork and Zeebrugge will bypass the UK Landbridge,” the company said in a statement.

For importers and exporters this means avoiding unnecessary border checks thus ensuring cargo flows more effectively and in a cost-efficient manner from Ireland direct to the continent.

According to CLdN, over the last months, there has been steady growth in customer demand for reliable, low cost and “Brexit-proof” unaccompanied freight products.

Shipping unaccompanied trailers, containers, finished vehicles or project cargo between its own ferry terminals provides a ‘one stop shop’ for customers to get goods shipped across the North Sea without running the risk of disruption.

A spokesperson for the Port of Cork said: “Recently we have seen the spotlight on Ro-Ro freight since Brexit came into force, however CLdN have seen a shift to unaccompanied freight, which is clearly popular among logistic companies and advantageous.” 

“The benefits of unaccompanied freight can bring a reduction in costs, greener freight movements as minimising the amount of time your drivers are on the road and greater flexibility depending on the type of cargo being shipped.” 

CLdN said they will deploy larger vessels or add more frequency to match demand to and from Ireland.

Read More

Boost to Irish manufacturing ahead of end of transition period

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021 EU demands on future regulation ‘problematic’ says Bank of England governor
Women shopping online during christmas Shift to e-commerce continues as click and collect suspended
New homes figures ESRI: 'Inevitable hit' to number of new homes built this year due to January lockdown   
munster businessport of corkbrexitplace: cork
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020

Ryanair to operate ‘few, if any’ flights after January due to 'draconian travel restrictions'

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices