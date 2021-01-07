Additional direct freight link from Cork to EU will bypass border checks

Shipping line CLdn is to add a second direct freight link between Cork and Zeebrugge in Belgium to accommodate demand for “Brexit-proof” unaccompanied freight products.

The second direct service from Cork to the EU commenced today and aims to offer “more flexibility” to Irish customers and ensure supply chains are maintained between Cork and the EU.

“Considering Brexit and combined with the modal shift from accompanied to unaccompanied shipping, having a second direct link between Cork and Zeebrugge will bypass the UK Landbridge,” the company said in a statement.

For importers and exporters this means avoiding unnecessary border checks thus ensuring cargo flows more effectively and in a cost-efficient manner from Ireland direct to the continent.

According to CLdN, over the last months, there has been steady growth in customer demand for reliable, low cost and “Brexit-proof” unaccompanied freight products.

Shipping unaccompanied trailers, containers, finished vehicles or project cargo between its own ferry terminals provides a ‘one stop shop’ for customers to get goods shipped across the North Sea without running the risk of disruption.

A spokesperson for the Port of Cork said: “Recently we have seen the spotlight on Ro-Ro freight since Brexit came into force, however CLdN have seen a shift to unaccompanied freight, which is clearly popular among logistic companies and advantageous.”

“The benefits of unaccompanied freight can bring a reduction in costs, greener freight movements as minimising the amount of time your drivers are on the road and greater flexibility depending on the type of cargo being shipped.”

CLdN said they will deploy larger vessels or add more frequency to match demand to and from Ireland.